Rockstar Games has finally released GTA 5 Enhanced on PC platforms like Epic Games, Steam, as well as on the Rockstar Games Launcher. This version brings some exciting features that, so far, were exclusive to the title's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S console ports. Other technical enhancements have been introduced, as well.

In short, this seems to be the best version of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the platform now, and should keep players entertained in their wait for GTA 6.

It was even made available for pre-load on Steam and Rockstar Games Launcher well in advance. But it is interesting to note that this was not the case for the Epic Games Launcher. Nevertheless, now that it is out, here's how you can get GTA 5 Enhanced on Epic Games.

How to get GTA 5 Enhanced on Epic Games: A step-by-step guide

Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced is available as a free upgrade to anyone that owned the title before this version's launch on PC. The older version is now called GTA 5 Legacy, and is a separate entity.

The latest version, Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced, is also separate, and should be visible as such.

Here's a step-by-step guide for those who own the Legacy version to get GTA 5 Enhanced on Epic Games:

Step 1 - Open Epic Games Launcher on PC and log in with the account that owns Grand Theft Auto 5.

- Open Epic Games Launcher on PC and log in with the account that owns Grand Theft Auto 5. Step 2 - Click on Library.

- Click on Library. Step 3 - Look for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced's icon and click on it.

- Look for Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced's icon and click on it. Step 4 - Select your preferred installation location.

- Select your preferred installation location. Step 5 - Click on Install.

Those who do not own Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy on Epic Games can directly buy Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced from the Epic Games Store. Here's how to do that:

Step 1 - Go to the search bar in the Epic Games Launcher.

- Go to the search bar in the Epic Games Launcher. Step 2 - Type in Grand Theft Auto 5.

- Type in Grand Theft Auto 5. Step 3 - Select Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced.

- Select Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced. Step 4 - Click on Buy Now.

That said, the GTA 5 Enhanced PC system requirements are worth taking a look at before you upgrade or buy this version on Epic Games or any other launcher. If your PC does not meet the minimum system requirements, you can continue playing the Legacy version.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the older version will also be supported on PC. That said, it must be noted that Legacy and Enhanced players will not be able to play GTA Online together in the same sessions.

