“He’s Definitely in the Game”: GTA 6 fans react to John Cena’s latest social media tease

Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting desperately for Rockstar Games to post about GTA 6. While a notable social media post related to the upcoming title was made today, it was not from the developer but WWE professional wrestler (and actor) John Cena. The 16-time world champion uploaded an image featuring Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork on his Instagram account.
This comes after Cena unexpectedly turned "heel" (a professional wrestling term for those who play a negative character) during WWE's recent Elimination Chamber PLE (Premium Live Event). Needless to say, there were several comments under it, and in fact, it is even being discussed on X.
One X user, @_CULLI_, reacted to it by suggesting that John Cena would be in the game:
"He’s definitely in the game"
Another X user, @MoiraXIX, also stated something similar, albeit seemingly as a joke.
One fan, @singhnlh, said that John Cena would play Jason, the rumored male GTA 6 protagonist.
And as one would expect, the infamous "before GTA 6 meme" was also brought into the equation when talking about the professional wrestler turning heel. Here are some of those reactions from Instagram:
John Cena posting about Grand Theft Auto 6 is quite an unexpected occurrence. However, some highlighted that he often makes such cryptic posts on Instagram and that this likely has nothing to do with GTA 6.
It is worth noting that his Instagram bio also states that images will be posted without any explanation, and that they are meant for the viewers' interpretation.
WWE professional wrestler John Cena uploads cryptic Instagram post featuring GTA 6 artwork
John Cena turned heel during WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, by attacking current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, with The Rock. Some hours later, he cryptically uploaded Grand Theft Auto 6's official artwork on his Instagram page.
This comes at a time when fans have been eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal more about its upcoming release. The developer's silence after releasing the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023 has been disappointing for many in the fanbase. That said, this unexpected post by John Cena seems to have been quite an interesting event during the information drought.
