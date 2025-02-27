  • home icon
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition now available for pre-load on Steam

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 27, 2025 21:16 GMT
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition now available for pre-load on Steam
A brief report on GTA 5 Enhanced Edition update now being available for pre-load on Steam (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 Enhanced Update 2025 pre-load sizeThe GTA 5 Enhanced Edition is a new PC version of Grand Theft Auto 5 that gamers can experience on March 4, 2025. If you already own the PC version via Steam, you can upgrade to the latest edition for free. While the release date is two days away, you can pre-load the data from today, February 27, 2025.

Read on to learn more about its download size, and how to access it.

GTA 5 Enhanced Edition PC update will take a huge chunk of SSD

As seen in the aforementioned X post, many in the Grand Theft Auto community have already noticed the pre-load for GTA 5 Enhanced Edition being available on Steam. The download file will take about 89GB of space on the SSD.

While the pre-load should automatically download once you log into Steam, here’s how to pre-load manually:

  1. Open the Steam on your PC
  2. Go to the Library option and right-click on Grand Theft Auto 5
  3. Select Properties
  4. Open the Installed Files
  5. Click on Verify integrity of game files
This will force the game to look for available updates, and the Enhanced Edition will start pre-loading.

Rockstar Games earlier today enabled PC players on Rockstar Games Launcher to pre-load. There’s no word when the pre-load will be available for those who bought the game via Epic Games store.

Those who don’t own GTA 5 can buy the Enhanced version directly; however, they must wait for the release date – March 4, 2025.

Players are encouraged to check the minimum PC requirements to know if their upgraded game will be able to run or not.

The developers have also reassured fans that those who won’t upgrade to Enhanced Edition will still be able to enjoy support on the current version (Legacy version).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
