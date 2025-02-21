Rockstar will continue to support GTA V legacy edition post-PC update

Rockstar Games shocked the gaming community by announcing a free GTA V PC update on February 20, 2025. The upcoming patch will add all the features that are currently exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game. Since the announcement, PC gamers may have noticed “GTA V legacy” on the launcher, implying that it is now officially considered to be an equivalent of the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Ad

While some may be concerned about the future support for this legacy edition, Rockstar says not to worry. In the newswire post published on February 20, 2025, the developers announced that they will continue to support the current PC version of GTA V for those who don't go for the update when it arrives.

GTA V legacy edition to remain active post-Expanded & Enhanced PC update

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As can be seen above, Rockstar announced a free GTA V update for PC players that will add many new features previously unavailable for them. In the same newswire post, the developers also confirmed support for the now-legacy edition in the following manner:

“Support for the previous version of GTAV will continue, allowing anyone whose hardware does not currently meet the minimum requirements of the new upgrade to keep playing. This also ensures that support for FiveM will continue uninterrupted while we work to extend support for it on the upgraded version.”

Ad

They further clarified that both the GTA V legacy edition and the new version will co-exist, and crossplay between the two won’t be available:

“Please note that to maintain this support, the original version of GTA Online on PC will be a separate instance, and players who remain on that version will not be able to play in sessions together with those on the upgraded version.”

Ad

The only way to play the game with friends on PC is to ensure they play the same version. One interesting thing Rockstar mentioned is that those who buy the game on PC for the first time following this development will get access to both versions:

“first-time purchasers will get access to both versions as well.”

The developers have also revealed the system requirements for the upcoming Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade.

Ad

The free PC update will be available on March 4, 2025.

Also Check: New Grand Theft Auto Online DLC content to drop next month, suggests Rockstar insider

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback