GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced system requirements for PC, revealed

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced upgrade has just been announced for PC. This upgrade will let PC owners upgrade to the newest version of the game for free. Not only it will improve the gameplay experience but also add many features currently-exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. While the upgrade will be free, PC users must meet minimum system requirements to be able to run the game.

This article shares all the PC system requirements for GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced upgrade revealed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced on PC will require at least 8 GB RAM to run: Complete system requirements revealed

In the newswire post published on February 20, 2025, Rockstar Games revealed the system requirements that PC gamers must meet in order to run the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced version of the game. According to the developers, here are the minimum specs that one will need:

Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590

Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX -9590 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, SSD required

105GB, SSD required Sound Card & Audio: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

Apart from the minimum system requirements, Rockstar also revealed the recommended specs that PC gamers can have to enjoy the game at its fullest:

Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM

: 16GB Dual-Channel Configuration RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)/AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Storage: 105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive

105GB, DirectStorage-compatible drive Sound Car & Audio: Windows Spatial Sound-compatible audio system; solution containing Dolby Atmos support required for a Dolby Atmos experience

Rockstar Games also revealed some of the technical improvements that one can expect in the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade:

Ray tracing features like global illumination and ambient occlusion

Support for AMD FSR3 and FSR1, and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times via SSD and DirectStorage

Enhanced support for higher aspect ratios, higher resolutions, and higher framerates

Support for DualSense controller, including its adaptive triggers

Enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos support and improved fidelity for cinematics, speech, and music.

Apart from that, players who do not want to upgrade to the latest version will still be supported as per Rockstar Games. The upgrade will be available for PC gamers on March 4, 2025.

