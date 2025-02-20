Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features

Rockstar Games surprisingly announced a brand new free GTA 5 Online update for PC users. This upcoming patch will not only improve the gameplay experience, but also add new Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version of the game. This includes HSW vehicles, HSW upgrades, Ambient Animals, Career Progress, and more. It will also bring the ray-tracing feature to PC.
Read on to learn more about the upcoming GTA 5 Online update for PC.
Free GTA 5 Online update for PC will be released in March 2025
As announced by Rockstar Games in a Newswire post of February 20, 2025, the free GTA 5 Online update for PC users will be released on March 4, 2025. To make it clear that this will add the much-requested Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version, here’s what the company stated in the Newswire post:
“On March 4, Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade with sought-after features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online — including all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.”
Furthermore, the developers listed some features that PC players can expect to get in the free GTA 5 Online update:
- Hao’s Special Works (HSW) vehicles
- Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades
- HSW Races
- HSW Time Trials
- Premium Test Rides
- Ambient Animals
- Wildlife Photography Challenge
- Career Progress
- A refreshed Landing Page
- Access to GTA+ membership
- Career Builder
As per Rockstar Games, all the recent gameplay improvements made for the game will also be added with the free patch, including:
- Kernel-based anti-cheat protections
- Proactive voice chat moderation
One of the highlights of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update is the addition of new vehicles that were previously exclusive to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Here are the rides that PC gamers will be able to access:
- Pfister Astron Custom
- Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
- Karin S95
- Imponte Arbiter GT
- Coil Cyclone II
Several technical enhancements can also be expected in the free patch, including faster loading times, DualSense controller support, enhanced audio, and more.
