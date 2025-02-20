Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features

Rockstar Games surprisingly announced a brand new free GTA 5 Online update for PC users. This upcoming patch will not only improve the gameplay experience, but also add new Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version of the game. This includes HSW vehicles, HSW upgrades, Ambient Animals, Career Progress, and more. It will also bring the ray-tracing feature to PC.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming GTA 5 Online update for PC.

Free GTA 5 Online update for PC will be released in March 2025

As announced by Rockstar Games in a Newswire post of February 20, 2025, the free GTA 5 Online update for PC users will be released on March 4, 2025. To make it clear that this will add the much-requested Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version, here’s what the company stated in the Newswire post:

“On March 4, Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade with sought-after features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online — including all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.”

Furthermore, the developers listed some features that PC players can expect to get in the free GTA 5 Online update:

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) vehicles

Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades

HSW Races

HSW Time Trials

Premium Test Rides

Ambient Animals

Wildlife Photography Challenge

Career Progress

A refreshed Landing Page

Access to GTA+ membership

Career Builder

As per Rockstar Games, all the recent gameplay improvements made for the game will also be added with the free patch, including:

Kernel-based anti-cheat protections

Proactive voice chat moderation

One of the highlights of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update is the addition of new vehicles that were previously exclusive to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Here are the rides that PC gamers will be able to access:

Pfister Astron Custom

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Karin S95

Imponte Arbiter GT

Coil Cyclone II

Several technical enhancements can also be expected in the free patch, including faster loading times, DualSense controller support, enhanced audio, and more.

