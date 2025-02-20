  • home icon
  Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features

Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 20, 2025 16:02 GMT
Rockstar announces free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded &amp; Enhanced features
A brief report on Rockstar announcing free GTA 5 Online update for PC to add Expanded & Enhanced features (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games surprisingly announced a brand new free GTA 5 Online update for PC users. This upcoming patch will not only improve the gameplay experience, but also add new Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version of the game. This includes HSW vehicles, HSW upgrades, Ambient Animals, Career Progress, and more. It will also bring the ray-tracing feature to PC.

Read on to learn more about the upcoming GTA 5 Online update for PC.

Free GTA 5 Online update for PC will be released in March 2025

As announced by Rockstar Games in a Newswire post of February 20, 2025, the free GTA 5 Online update for PC users will be released on March 4, 2025. To make it clear that this will add the much-requested Expanded & Enhanced features to the PC version, here’s what the company stated in the Newswire post:

also-read-trending Trending
“On March 4, Grand Theft Auto V on PC is getting a free upgrade with sought-after features previously only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online — including all the latest vehicles and performance upgrades available at Hao’s Special Works, animal encounters, and access to purchase a GTA+ Membership — along with improved graphics options, faster loading times, and more.”
Furthermore, the developers listed some features that PC players can expect to get in the free GTA 5 Online update:

  • Hao’s Special Works (HSW) vehicles
  • Hao’s Special Works (HSW) upgrades
  • HSW Races
  • HSW Time Trials
  • Premium Test Rides
  • Ambient Animals
  • Wildlife Photography Challenge
  • Career Progress
  • A refreshed Landing Page
  • Access to GTA+ membership
  • Career Builder

As per Rockstar Games, all the recent gameplay improvements made for the game will also be added with the free patch, including:

  • Kernel-based anti-cheat protections
  • Proactive voice chat moderation
One of the highlights of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 Online update is the addition of new vehicles that were previously exclusive to the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Here are the rides that PC gamers will be able to access:

  • Pfister Astron Custom
  • Pegassi Weaponized Ignus
  • Karin S95
  • Imponte Arbiter GT
  • Coil Cyclone II

Several technical enhancements can also be expected in the free patch, including faster loading times, DualSense controller support, enhanced audio, and more.

Also Check: Vapid Uranus LozSpeed || GTA Online weekly update

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
