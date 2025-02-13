Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Vapid Uranus LozSpeed is one of the upcoming vehicles in GTA 5 Online. It is a three-door hatchback due to appearing as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC drip-feed content. One thing players would notice is its resemblance with the real-life Ford Sierra RS Cosworth of 1986-1992. Apart from its classic yet stylish look, it supposedly performs decently.

This article aims to share everything players must know about the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article will be updated as soon as more information about the vehicle becomes available.

Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online: Everything to know

The GTA Online Vapid Uranus LozSpeed is one of the remaining drip-feed vehicles that won’t cost players too much. Here are some of the things that gamers should know about the upcoming ride:

1) Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online: Design inspiration

The Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online seems to be inspired by the real-life Ford Sierra RS Cosworth due to its remarkable resemblance to it. However, one might notice some minor changes here and there as the vehicle has seemingly taken some design cues from the following:

Facelifted Ford Sierra "Mk II" – Horizontally slotted grille, extended trim along with bottom vent (front bumper), and C-pillar shape

Horizontally slotted grille, extended trim along with bottom vent (front bumper), and C-pillar shape 1983–1986 Ford Mustang – Tail lights layout

Moreover, the stock wheels of the hatchback are seemingly based on the BBS RS wheels, giving it a more true-to-life appearance than most of the other similar automobiles in the game. On the other hand, the interior of the vehicle resembles that of the Vapid Dominator.

Players should know that this vehicle is supposedly a customized variant of the Uranus from Grand Theft Auto 4.

2) Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online: Performance

As per the in-game files, the Uranus LozSpeed runs on an undisclosed engine with a 5-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. The files also suggest that the vehicle possesses a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h), making it a decent-performing car in the game.

However, the actual performance of the vehicle may vary. It has been seen in the past that the top speed suggested by in-game files is always lower than the actual maximum speed of the vehicles.

We will update the actual top speed of the hatchback here as soon as it becomes available.

3) Vapid Uranus LozSpeed in GTA 5 Online: Price

The Uranus LozSpeed is going to be released on February 20, 2025, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5, and PS4.

