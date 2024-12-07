Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

GTA 5 Online's Bravado Banshee GTS is one of the newest sports cars in the virtual world of Los Santos. Rockstar added this two-seater vehicle to carry on the legacy of the Banshee name. As one can expect from a Banshee car, the GTS version has a sporty yet elegant design, with a solid-performing engine under the hood. The Missile Lock-On Jammer compatibility makes the ride even more appealing.

Let's quickly learn everything important about the Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA 5 Online that one must know.

Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA 5 Online: Everything about it

As mentioned earlier, the GTA 5 Online Banshee GTS is the newest addition to the Banshee line-up of cars in the title. Here are some important facts about the car that you must know:

1) Bravado Banshee GTS: Design inspiration

The GTA 5 Online Banshee GTS is categorized as a sports-class vehicle. Judging by its design, the developers have seemingly taken inspiration from the real-life Dodge Viper GTS (VX). Some parts seem to be based on the Dodge Viper GTS's 2016–2017 ACR variant.

2) Bravado Banshee GTS: Performance

The GTA Online Banshee GTS performs better than expected. So far, the GTA 5 Online has two Banshees — the standard and 900R, and both of them run on a 5-speed gearbox. However, the new one runs on a six-speed gearbox, possibly combined with a V10 engine.

According to Broughy1322, the automobile can go up to a top speed of 138.00 mph (222.09 km/h). Being compatible with HSW Performance Upgrades, one can push its top speed even further to a staggering 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the entire game.

It has also been noted that the ride can take around 1:00.621 to complete a lap on average. Players can use this

3) Release date

As mentioned earlier, the Banshee GTS was released with the GTA 5 Online Agents of Sabotage DLC on December 12, 2024.

4) Bravado Banshee GTS: Price

The Banshee GTS price is $1,989,500 and it can currently be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website. It was previously free to claim as part of the GTA+ benefit till January 5, 2025.

Final Verdict:

It’s amazing to see Rockstar adding new vehicles this late in the game’s life cycle. For all Banshee lovers, this will be a perfect vehicle to collect as part of the DLC. Being HSW-compatible, the vehicle is indeed value-for-money and a great addition to the Banshee’s legacy.

