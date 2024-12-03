GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: All you need to know

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC update for the popular multiplayer title on December 10, 2024. It added plenty of new content for players to enjoy, including a brand-new business for making money. From brand new cars to a current gen-exclusive weapon, there's something for everyone here.

While long-time players usually notice the changes, some may still find it a bit overwhelming to know all of the new things in the game. To help everyone, this article shares everything to know about the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC update.

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC: How to start

To start the new GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC, one first ensure the latest update for the game is installed on their device (PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC)

Trending

Once it's confirmed to be updated to the latest version, gamers must log in and join any available online lobby. After spending a few minutes in it and not being active on any mission, they will receive a call from Pavel who informs them about the new business. This is how the Agents of Sabotage officially starts.

Thereafter players must buy the newly added Darnell Bros Garment Factory to access the new content. It can be done via the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in the game.

GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: Everything about it

The GTA 5 Agents of Sabotage was 2024's second big update, keeping the tradition of Winter DLCs alive. Here are a few important things that players should know about it:

1) What kind of story does the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC update tell?

The GTA Online update features Jodi Marshall as a rogue agent who supposedly wants to eliminate her former FIB colleagues. Players must help her on her journey by completing new Robbery missions:

These become available by purchasing a new property, the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, also added with the DLC.

2) GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: New property, weapons, and characters

As mentioned above, Rockstar added the new purchasable property with the DLC. It costs around $2,350,000. The property, owned by Lester Crest, previously played a major role in some of the story mode’s missions and heists.

In terms of new characters, Jodi Marshall plays a major role in the DLC’s story. However, Pavel returns to help players in their new business. He was previously seen in The Cayo Perico Heist.

The El Strickler Military Rifle is also now available as part of the DLC, but only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users.

3) GTA Online Agents of Sabotage: New Vehicles and other content

Expand Tweet

Rockstar has added a couple of new vehicles as part of the DLC:

More vehicles are expected to be released soon as part of the DLC's drip-feed content. Moreover, the developers have added the following features/game modes to the game:

Both of them are seemingly available till February 12, 2025.

Moreover, the developers have added Missile Lock-On Jammer support for 50 different vehicles in the game.

Players should note that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and the DLC will eventually have much more content. This article will be updated as soon as more details are confirmed.

Also Check: GTA Online Yuanbao locations

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback