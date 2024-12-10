How to complete The Fine Art File in GTA Online

The Fine Art File in GTA Online is one of the missions added with the Agents of Sabotage DLC. Apart from fresh missions, the update introduces vehicles, weapons, and of course, a new property, without which, you can't access the missions. So, if you're looking to complete The Fine Art File in this update, we've got you covered.

This article has a step-by-step breakdown of everything you need to do to finish The Fine Art File in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Fine Art File: Brief walkthrough

There's a $20,000 setup cost (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

The first thing you should do to get access to The Fine Art File in GTA Online is to buy the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. Here's how to get it:

Access the Maze Bank Foreclosures website through your in-game mobile phone's Internet browser.

through your in-game mobile phone's Internet browser. Filter out all other types of properties by clicking on Garment Factory . There's only one, located in the eastern part of Los Santos (in La Mesa).

. There's only one, located in the eastern part of Los Santos (in La Mesa). Click on the Buy From option, and since there's only one, you don't get to choose a location.

The property, which is basically Lester's warehouse in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its Online counterpart, is priced at $2,350,000.

Here are the different objectives you need to complete as part of The Fine Art File in GTA Online:

EMP Charges Approach Vehicle Facial Recognition The Fine Art File

The first three are the setup jobs, while the last one, the titular "The Fine Art File," is obviously the heist itself. Let's learn about each of the missions one by one.

1) The Fine Art File: EMP Charges

During the EMP Charges prep mission, you'll be heading over to the Palmer-Taylor Power Station to steal some EMP charges. This is a great time to try out one of the new vehicles added as part of the DLC, like the Terminus Patrol.

Once there, take care of the security, shoot down a container, and grab the charges from inside. You'll need to take these back to the Garments Factory while avoiding the guards that come after you.

Shoot down the container here (Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

2) The Fine Art File: Approach Vehicle

The next prep mission is also self-explanatory. You need an approach vehicle, and there are several choppers you can choose from at the LSIA in GTA Online. Break into the target hangar by dealing with the on-site security. The hangar will go into lockdown, so you'll have to bypass security by destroying five security controls.

There are five consoles. (Source: Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

Once that's done, choose between six different choppers for the mission. The Buzzard is inarguably the best choice here. Again, you simply need to bring the vehicle over to the Garments Factory.

3) The Fine Art File: Facial Recognition

The final prep mission for The Fine Art File in GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC involves taking a facial scan of the guy you're going to steal from.

The car is lightly-guarded. (Source: Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

For this, you need to procure a surveillance drone, that is found in the trunk of a Felon. The car is guarded by some light security, so it shouldn't be a problem. Once you get the drone, head to the vantage point marked on your map, near where the target was last seen. You just need to climb a roof, release the drone, find the target, and scan his face.

Once done, you simply need to prepare for the final heist.

4) The Fine Art File: Finale

You'll start the mission equipped with your tactical gear, including. Here's the target you'll be looking to steal during the mission, along with the payout, the bonus objectives, and the bonus reward:

Target - Tiki Statue

Payment - $153,000

Enter the Penthouse Undetected

Flick the Switch in 60 Seconds

Take all Cabinet Contents

Bonus Reward - $150,000

Simply board your chopper, the Approach Vehicle you chose earlier, and head to Maze Bank West. If you want to get the bonus reward, do this stealthily, which shouldn't be that tough.

This is an easy hack. (Source: Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

Get rid of the guards on the roof, break into the service room with a simple hack, and then kill the guards inside. Now, plant the EMP charges, go down the stairs while eliminating some more guards, and blow the charges. Use a nearby hatch to break into the target penthouse, and take care of the enemies inside.

The NVG will give you an advantage. (Source: Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

Of course, you should turn on your NVG and look for the vault switch with your signal tracker. Finally, when you're inside the hidden room, break into the vault by passing a simple fingerprint-matching mini-game, like in Cayo Perico. You should pick up all the valuables if you want the bonus payout. You'll discover a cool little Vice City Easter egg when you pick up the tiki statue, so we won't spoil the surprise here.

Picking this up will play a familiar jingle. (Source: Image via Rockstar Games || YouTube/@GTASeriesVideos)

Now, rush to the elevator that leads you to a basement before the security measures drain your HP. Once there, just grab one of the guard's vehicles and meet the buyer of the statue. The Fine Art File in GTA Online ends when the tiki statue is sold, and the maximum reward you can get is $303,000.

That covers everything you need to know about the mission.

