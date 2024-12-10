Terminus Patrol in GTA 5 Online: Everything known so far

Canis Terminus Patrol is one of many vehicles added to GTA Online with the latest update. Titled Agents of Sabotage, this DLC was launched on December 10, 2024, and is currently available across all platforms — PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. As you may have guessed from the name of this vehicle, it's a police variant of the Canis Terminus that was added to the game with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

So, like most other Canis vehicles in GTA Online, the Terminus Patrol is an off-road jeep. In light of that, here's a full breakdown of everything known about the car so far, including its performance, customization options, price, how to get it, and more.

GTA 5 Online's Terminus Patrol: Price, performance, and more

The latest Grand Theft Auto Online DLC has brought new properties (including the Darnell Bros Garment Factory), missions, and vehicles, like the Canis Terminus Patrol.

Like all other police vehicles in the game, the Patrol is available at Warstock Cache & Carry. It will cost $5,125,000, although you can get it for a Trade Price of just $3,843,750. Much like the regular Canis Terminus, the Patrol variant is also a four-door SUV. However, since it's a police vehicle, it belongs in the Emergency class.

This vehicle is one of several added to the game as part of the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage update. The $5 million price tag of the Terminus Patrol is justified since it comes with Imani Tech (Missile Lock-On Jammer). Meanwhile, like most other cop cars in the game, you can start Dispatch Work with it.

Here's what the official description for the Canis Terminus Patrol reads in GTA Online:

"As picket lines up and down the state will testify, nothing stands in the way of the LSPD when they're on the case. That's why the force's most dedicated officers drive the Terminus: a law-and-order spitting 4x4 built to overcome the toughest of obstacles. Internal affairs up your a**? Witness not playing ball? Whatever your problem is, just hop behind the wheel, belch the oath of honor, floor the gas, and wipe it right off the windshield."

Performance-wise, this off-road car isn't particularly remarkable. The top speed of a fully upgraded Terminus Patrol is 119.5 mph, as measured by Grand Theft Auto YouTuber and vehicle expert Broughy1322. What makes this car stand out, however, is the armor. With full armor on this vehicle, you'll be able to withstand 12 homing missiles.

This new 4x4 also has plenty of customization options that should satisfy car modders. Here's a complete list of things you can alter:

Arch Covers

Armor

Armor Plating

Brakes

Bumpers

Bodywork

Doors

Engine

Exhaust

Grille

Hood

Lights

Livery

Police Equipment

Roof

Skirts

Spare Wheel

Transmission

Turbo

Wheels

Windows

If you own the Canis Terminus already, you may have noticed that the modification options are almost identical. Meanwhile, the police equipment options are just like that of any other purchasable cop car. The Terminus Patrol is one of six new vehicles in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC, so check them all out before deciding on what to buy.

