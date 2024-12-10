The Brute Force File in GTA Online: How to complete it

The Brute Force File is a new GTA Online mission added with the Agents of Sabotage DLC update. Available only for the Garment Factory owners, this robbery job requires you to deal with the Fort Zancudo military base. As is customary, you must be extra careful and prepared while engaging with the army.

Here's a brief overview of how you can efficiently complete The Brute Force File in GTA Online post-Agents of Sabotage update.

GTA Online The Brute Force File mission: All you need to know

To access The Brute Force File in GTA Online, one must first buy the Darnell Bros Garment Factory. Following the purchase and its introduction, players must access the Darnell Inc. application.

Being a part of The FIB Files, the mission strand has a setup cost of $20,000. Paying the amount will unlock the following four jobs in it:

Private Military Armor

Infiltration Equipment

Override Key

The Brute Force File

While the first three are setup missions, the fourth is the finale. Here's a brief guide on each of them::

1) The Brute Force File: Private Military Armor

In the Private Military Armor mission, break into the Merryweather lockup within the NOOSE Headquarters, and steal the armor. Keep in mind that the area is heavily guarded and you must eliminate the nearby enemies.

Once you steal the item, get out of the lockup and securely deliver it to the Garment Factory.

2) The Brute Force File: Infiltration Equipment

The Infiltration Equipment mission in GTA Online Agents of Sabotage requires players to visit another military lockup near the Port of Los Santos. Meet the NCO outside the lockup with some guards. Kill the enemies and steal the military pass from the NCO. After that, break into the lockup and steal one of the marked military vehicles.

Keep in mind that enemies also spawn inside the lockup. So, eliminate all of them before stealing the vehicle. Once you steal the vehicle, deliver it to the marked location.

3) The Brute Force File: Override Key

The Override Key setup mission in Agents of Sabotage will take you to The Music Locker Nightclub. Jodi will provide you with the image of the contact and you will have to find him and collect the keycard. After that, deliver the keycard to the Garment Factory.

4) Finale

In the final mission, collect the stolen military vehicle and enter Fort Zancudo without alerting anyone. Once you enter the marked location, stay away from the enemy sight and locate the loading bay. If you get detected, kill all the required enemies.

Once you locate the loading bay, steal the Scarab using the passkey. Get out of the military base and deliver the vehicle to the buyer to complete the mission in GTA Online.

