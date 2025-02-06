GTA 5 Online Drift Races: All you need to know

The GTA 5 Online Drift Races are a type of event that gamers can enjoy in the virtual world of Los Santos. As implied by their name, these are racing events based solely on drifting. This is a technique where the driver purposely oversteers while taking a turn, but still maintains control through the corner. These events are one of the best ways to make money in the popular multiplayer title in 2025.

This article shares everything one must know about the GTA 5 Online Drift Races.

GTA 5 Online Drift Races: Everything important about it

Rockstar Games added GTA Online Drift Races in 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC update. These are considered a variation of land races where players earn points on successful drifts. The one with the highest points in the end wins the race. Here are a few things about these events that may be helpful to know:

1) How to play GTA 5 Online Drift Races in 2025

Like other race events, the Drift Races are quite easy to start in GTA 5 Online via the Pause Menu. Here’s how to access them in 2025:

Open the Pause Menu Select the Online tab Go to Jobs Choose Play Jobs Select the Rockstar Created option Go to Races Scroll and select any of the available Drift Races listed there

Up to eight different players can compete with one another in these special race events. The lobby host can even select up to 99 laps as the maximum duration of a race, or toggle Custom Vehicle On/Off to set the rules of an event.

2) List of all GTA 5 Online Drift Races in 2025

As of February 6, 2025, there are a total of 10 different GTA 5 Drift Races available. Here are the first seven of those events that Rockstar added to the game in 2023:

Drift Race – A Hill To Die On

Drift Race – Beach Slap

Drift Race – Highway Code

Drift Race – Let Fly

Drift Race – Smoke and Mirrors

Drift Race – Textile City Limits

Drift Race – Wide Berth

Here are the newest three Drift Races added as part of the GTA Online weekly update of February 6, 2025:

Drift Race – Buckle Down

Drift Race – Gang’s All Here

Drift Race – Go With the Flow

3) GTA 5 Online Drift Races: All eligible cars

To participate in any of the available Drift Races, one must own a Drift Tuning-compatible car and install the Drift Tuning upgrade. Here is a list of all 15 vehicles eligible for the same:

RUNE Cheburek Übermacht Cypher Declasse Drift Tampa Declasse Drift Yosemite Annis Euros Fathom FR36 Karin Futo Karin Futo GTX Dinka Jester Classic Dinka Jester RR Vulcar Nebula Turbo Annis Remus Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody Benefactor Vorschlaghammer Annis ZR350

3) Should you play the GTA 5 Online Drift Races?

For racing enthusiasts and those who like drifting, the Drift Races can offer plenty of entertainment while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. Considering each race doesn’t require much time to complete, it is also one of the best ways to earn money without doing any missions or heists.

