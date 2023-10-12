5 reasons to get Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online in 2023

Japanese domestic market (JDM) cars are highly popular among Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online players. There are many to choose from, with one of the game's finest JDM rides being the Karin Futo GTX. It debuted in the summer of 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update, is a variant of the classic Karin Futo, and is available on the Diamond Casino Podium through October 18, 2023.

While winning the podium car depends on luck, players can acquire the Futo GTX from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a little over a million dollars. That might be expensive for some, but the car is certainly worth the investment. So, let's take a look at five reasons to get a Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online in 2023.

Good top speed and four more reasons to get a Karin Futo GTX in GTA Online in 2023

1) Simple yet appealing design

The Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86-inspired Karin Futo GTX (Image via GTA Wiki)

As mentioned, the Karin Futo GTX is a variant of the original GTA Online Karin Futo. Although the two rides aren't that different in terms of looks, some attributes of the Futo GTX render it a bit more stylish. For instance, it doesn't have a boxy build like the original one and features pop-up headlights.

The Karin Futo GTX's design is primarily based on the real-life Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE8, which inspires its smooth body, slender headlights, and grilles. The rear end features simplistic rectangular tail lights, but the interior distinguishes it from the game's modern vehicles through its retro dashboard and panels.

2) One of the best drift cars

The Karin Futo GTX is undoubtedly one of the best drift cars in GTA Online. This is because of its Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, which is very beneficial for executing this skill. Its compact build helps in maintaining balance, and it rarely spins out of control, allowing players to slide the car smoothly.

Players can even install Low Grip Tires from the LS Car Meet in the Futo GTX. This aids in performing long drifts; however, these tires aren't necessary by any means. The vehicle can drift pretty well, even with its standard specifications.

3) Good top speed

The Karin Futo GTX features a five-speed transmission and a four-cylinder engine at its core. This helps it attain an impressive top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), as recorded by popular YouTuber Broughy 1322. This makes the car a great asset for races and missions.

Interestingly, its top speed, according to the game files, is just 85.13 mph (137.00 km/h). The Albany Brigham, added with today's GTA Online Halloween 2023 update, also has a similar top speed in the game files at 84.51 mph (136.00 km/h). That said, the actual stat will only be available once players have tested it.

4) Highly customizable

Whether the Karin Futo GTX will return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unknown at the moment, but a lot can be done with it in GTA Online. This car is highly customizable, allowing players to render it in their own style. In fact, there are a total of 27 customization categories available for the Futo GTX.

Many of them help in modifying its exterior, including fog lights, exhausts, fenders, headlights, and hood. As for its interior, players can customize the engine block, cam covers, intercoolers, seats, dashboard, and even its steering wheel. Additionally, there are 15 liveries available for the Karin Futo GTX.

5) Reasonable price

The Karin Futo GTX is available for purchase on Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,590,000. For such a utility, this price tag can be considered somewhat of a bargain. The car also has a Trade Price of $1,192,500, which makes it even more affordable.

Nevertheless, the latest GTA Online weekly update has placed it on the Diamond Casino Podium this week. Therefore, players have a chance of winning it for free through October 18, 2023.

Poll : Do you have enough money to afford the Karin Futo GTX? Yes No 0 votes