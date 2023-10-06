Is Karin Futo one of the most customizable GTA Online cars? Why is it so popular?

Karin Futo has been a part of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online since the game's launch back in 2013. It sports a rather pedestrian design, primarily based on the Toyota AE86 Levin, but has maintained its popularity among players in the last 10 years.

It could be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for just $9,000; however, it got removed from the website along with several other vehicles when the San Andreas Mercenaries update was released in June 2023. That said, the Karin Futo can still be stolen in Freemode.

This ride features some interesting customization options as well, allowing the owner to render it in their own style. With that said, let's take a closer look at GTA Online's Karin Futo.

Analyzing if the Karin Futo is one of the most customizable cars and what makes it so popular in GTA Online

There are 22 customization categories available for the Karin Futo. Besides standard modifications, such as armor enhancements, engine upgrades, and resprays, players can also customize its grilles, bumpers, hood, add spoilers, and can even equip it with Turbo Tuning.

Unfortunately, these aren't enough to make it among the most customizable cars, but at least players have a decent amount of options to choose from. Rockstar Games has also made 10 liveries available for it, ranging between $18,240 and $25,650.

The cost of completely customizing this car is an estimated $169,820. Since Rockstar has raised the payouts of various game modes during this GTA Online weekly update, players shouldn't face many problems recovering this investment.

Karin Futo's popularity can be credited to its performance as well. According to various tests conducted by popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Broughy1322, Futo can hit an impressive 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) top speed.

While there are faster cars available in the game, they are often much more expensive. Additionally, this top speed isn't bad by any means. In fact, it is the same as Ocelot Virtue's top speed, a Super Car that costs over two million dollars.

Although Futo's base acceleration isn't as great, it can be enhanced to some degree via customization. If Rockstar offers bonus rewards on multiplayer races during GTA 5 Halloween 2023 celebrations, this car can be a great choice for earning them.

Since it has been removed from in-game websites, players won't even have to spend anything to get it. The Karin Futo can be stolen in Freemode from areas like Rockford Hills, Los Santos International Airport, and Port of Los Santos.

That said, it isn't guaranteed to always be available at these locations, and players might have to check back a few times.

Interestingly, Karin Futo's removal from GTA Online websites doesn't mean that it won't appear in any other games. It was featured in Grand Theft Auto 4 and was seemingly spotted in Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks as well. However, its inclusion in the sequel can only be confirmed upon release.

