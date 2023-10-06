GTA 6 trailer will be released soon by Rockstar Games, claims YouTuber

While fans are going crazy for a GTA 6 announcement by Rockstar Games, a recent statement by a gaming YouTuber has piqued the community’s interest. On October 4, 2023, Elrubius (X/@Rubiu5), who is the creator of the popular YouTube channel elrubiusOMG (YouTube/@elrubiusOMG), claimed that Rockstar Games is very close to releasing a trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game.

However, the popular American gaming studio is yet to confirm the YouTuber’s claim. Readers are advised to wait for an official Newsletter for any updates on GTA 6.

Details about YouTuber's claim that Rockstar Games will soon release a trailer for GTA 6

On October 4, 2023, Elrubius shared a tweet regarding the next Grand Theft Auto game, which gained over two million views. While the original statement was in Spanish, the English translation reads as follows:

“The GTA 6 trailer is closer than you think”

It is worth noting that Elrubius is very popular on both YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). They are also followed by Rockstar Games on X. As a result, the community became very excited when they made their claim.

Although Elrubius did not mention any date or day of the GTA 6 trailer release, many believe that it will arrive on October 26, 2023.

The Grand Theft Auto community has been anticipating some announcements about the upcoming game in October since last month. Previously, an X user named Chris Marxx (X/@MarxxChris) went viral for their prediction about an announcement on October 26, 2023.

Although a majority of the player base immediately discarded the claim, stating there was no valid proof, some fans are still holding onto the date for some last-minute surprises from Rockstar Games. Elrubius’ claim also added fuel to the speculations, making it one of the most talked-about topics in the gaming community.

Many insiders previously leaked that Rockstar Games has a flexible deadline for releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 in October 2024 or early 2025. If the leaks are true, the gaming studio should release a trailer for the game in October 2023.

However, the last official statement from Rockstar Games claimed that the game is still in development and not ready to be revealed. Therefore, one should exercise caution while following any unofficial news regarding the title.

