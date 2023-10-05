5 vital things derived from GTA 6 leaked footage so far

The leaked GTA 6 clips always trend in the Grand Theft Auto community, and fans have been trying to collect more details from them. While Rockstar Games is still tight-lipped about any aspect of the game, eagle-eyed fans are busy debunking many more myths related to the upcoming title. Although the clips are not easily available on the internet, many vital pieces of information can be found across various discussion threads.

This article lists five vital things that the player base has extracted from the GTA 6 leaked footage so far.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions. The leaked data cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Five groundbreaking things discovered in the GTA 6 leaked videos

1) New police AI

The new police AI is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about topics in the upcoming game. Leaked videos showed the implementation of a new police AI in GTA 6 that is far better than the current game. The Vice City Police Department is more stubborn than ever, making it challenging for you to escape them.

Rockstar Games is also adding a new timer mechanism that shows the ETA of the cops’ arrival. The police will no longer just magically appear near you. Similar to real life, they’ll take a few seconds to arrive at the crime spot.

2) New character-switching animation

Rockstar Games was also seen testing a new character-switching animation in the upcoming game. The characters in GTA 6 will have a faster load time, making the switch almost instantaneous. One of the leaked clips showed the camera and controls instantly switching between Jason and Lucia with a white flash and a “whoosh” sound effect.

It is believed that the camera will no longer zoom out of the map, find the new characters, and drop onto them, as it does in GTA 5. However, the leaked clip was from a pre-alpha stage, and we’ll have to wait and see if the new animation remains after the game gets released.

3) New version of Grand Theft Auto Online

Reportedly, there was only one clip of Rockstar Games testing a new version of Grand Theft Auto Online, and the playerbase is going gaga over it. The alleged clip showed a multiplayer lobby that can host up to 30 active players and two others as spectators. This proves that after the GTA 6 announcement, we’ll be getting a new multiplayer game.

While the name of the game is still a mystery, fans are calling it Grand Theft Auto Online 2 and Grand Theft Auto 6 Online. The game will use the new map along with all the new gameplay features that are present in Story Mode.

4) Photorealistic graphics

GTA 5 was one of the most realistic-looking video games of its time and players are expecting new graphical improvements from the next game. Fortunately, the GTA 6 leaked videos showed the implementation of photorealistic graphics in the pre-alpha stage itself. Many also commented that the graphics of the under-developed clips are better than the current game.

Rockstar Games is seemingly using the same graphics mechanism from Red Dead Redemption 2. The skies, shadows, and clouds look super realistic and vibrant. Even the nighttime of the game looked phenomenal in the leaked clips.

5) Bigger map than the current game

The next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is anticipated to have a far bigger map than GTA 5. While the leaked clips did not show any aerial views of the map, data miners have composed an unofficial map based on the locations shown in the videos. Apparently, the new Vice City map is double the size of the State of San Andreas.

Many insiders also previously stated that Rockstar Games may release new map portions in the game after release. As a result, fans are excited to see what the studio has planned for the upcoming game.

