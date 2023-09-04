GTA 6 price tag of $150 and $1 billion budget: Leaks, rumors, and more

Despite no official confirmation from Rockstar Games, many players and fans believe that GTA 6 will have a $150 price tag. The rumor comes after the budget for the upcoming game was leaked online a few months ago. While many believe that the popular American gaming studio is spending nearly $1 billion for its development, others say the amount is over $2 billion USD.

These factors have been the talk of the community for some time now. The forthcoming untitled Grand Theft Auto game is expected to be one of the biggest projects ever developed by Rockstar Games, and while players are excited about its release, some are skeptical about the rumored price tag.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 6’s leaked billion-dollar budget is rumored to carry a retail price of $150

The Grand Theft Auto 6 leaker talking about the upcoming game’s budget (Image via X/@vxunderground)

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently surrounded by rumors, with unconfirmed details emerging every day. While the budget was shared with the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, it became viral within the community only in May 2023.

Many sources reported that Rockstar Games is spending $1-2 billion to develop the upcoming game. However, a screenshot of a conversation involving the GTA 6 leaker has disclosed that the gaming studio had already spent $2 billion dollars by the time the leak happened.

This also signifies that the estimated budget amount is subject to increase as Rockstar Games is yet to make a GTA 6 announcement.

The game's leaked budget has surprised the player base as it is significantly higher than any other video game ever created. This has led some gamers to believe that Rockstar Games could charge $150 for the upcoming title.

Many players discarded the rumor, saying $150 is a very high price tag. However, some argued that the gaming studio charged $50 for a simple port of a 13-year-old game. Therefore, it would certainly charge a premium price amount for something like GTA 6.

There is no doubt that Rockstar Games will reshape the gaming industry with its upcoming project. However, the lack of a GTA 6 release date has frustrated the community. Additionally, the studio has yet to confirm or deny the rumors regarding the leaked budget and the price tag.

While the price tag will be confirmed when the studio announces the game's release date, the budget may not be disclosed at all. Grand Theft Auto 5 is said to have had a budget of $250 million, but the amount was only estimated by independent media outlets.

Rockstar may follow the same practice with the upcoming title. However, it is worth noting that according to many insiders, the studio is spending the majority of the sum on artist collaborations, promotions, and marketing.

