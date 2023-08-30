GTA 6 leaked dynamic weather screenshot of Vice City: Real footage or fake?

A new “leaked” screenshot of GTA 6 has surfaced online, claiming to be from Vice City. While the community has seen several leaks of the upcoming game so far, this new one showed the dynamic weather of HD Universe Vice City. Initially shared on Reddit, the post has now been deleted. Nonetheless, the leak has divided the player base on the grounds of authenticity.

While some fans said the leaked screenshot is real, others denied its possibility, citing various reasons. This article briefly explains various details of the screenshot and determines whether it is actual footage or a fake manipulation.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Is the dynamic weather screenshot of GTA 6’s Vice City real or fake?

After the original source was taken down, an X user named Blank? (X/@FunVide45426314) reposted it on their profile. You can see a female character resembling Lucia, one of the protagonists in GTA 6, walking on the street of HD Universe Vice City with weapons. The weather in the image appears rainy, with two lightning bolts visible in the distance.

While the overall aesthetics of the image look authentic to an extent, the depicted weather pattern was not seen in any of the GTA 6 leaked clips that went viral in September 2022. As a result, it is highly likely that the person who first shared the image on Reddit manipulated it using photo editing tools.

Many commenters also discussed weather patterns such as snow, blizzards, hurricanes, etc. Readers should note that the 3D Universe Vice City was based on real-life Miami, Florida, and the new Vice City map of HD Universe is also likely to depict the same place.

Miami, a tropical place located near the North Atlantic Ocean, is heavily influenced by its coastal location. Since Rockstar Games puts great attention to details in its games, in-game weather patterns, such as snow and blizzards, can be ruled out without a second thought.

Hurricanes and thunderstorms are some of the regular occurrences in the area, and the upcoming game could depict them. However, since Rockstar Games has yet to verify the leaked GTA 6 screenshot, one should regard it as fake until an official confirmation arrives.

