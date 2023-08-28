GTA 6 leaks show improved police AI, hinting that Rockstar indeed wants to set benchmarks with their upcoming mega game

Rockstar Games is reportedly trying to improve the police AI in its upcoming GTA title. Law enforcement is an integral part of Grand Theft Auto games and the gaming studio has tried and tested several AI models in the past. In fact, Grand Theft Auto 5's police AI has many drawbacks that fans despise. However, the September 2022 leaks showed that the studio is testing a new police mechanic.

The leaks recently resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter) giving fans another chance to examine the upgrades. While Rockstar Games is yet to confirm the particulars seen in the leaked videos, the community is surprised to see the upcoming improvements.

How Rockstar Games is testing the waters for the new police AI in GTA 6

A screenshot of the leaked police chase from GTA 6 has now been deleted (Image via X/GRAND THEFT AUTO VI)

While several police-related videos surfaced with the notorious GTA 6 leaks, two of them piqued the most interest. The first one showed an intense car chase between the police, Lucia, and another character.

Lucia, one of the rumored protagonists in the upcoming game, and the other character were seen fleeing from the cops in a mini truck. Lucia was on the trunk of the vehicle, openly firing at the cop cars.

In turn, the police did everything in their power to apprehend the criminals. They chased through the street at high speeds, smashing everything in their path. One of the cop cars hit a curb and instantly rose high in the air. However, the AI did not give up and continued the chase.

Another video showed how Rockstar Games is testing new combat movements for cops in Grand Theft Auto 6. In the above clip, the uniformed cop can be seen shooting at Lucia from different angles while using different tactics. For example, the cop took a horizontal path to attack the protagonist. Even though he was already behind cover, he crouched and kneeled while approaching Lucia to protect himself even more.

This level of police AI dedication is rarely seen in the current GTA game. Many rumors also suggested that the police would have a countdown to appear at your location and would remember the identity of the characters. However, fans are waiting for the GTA 6 release date to confirm this information.

