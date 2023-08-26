CEO of Rockstar's parent company hints at a possible GTA 6 release date, and it's earlier than originally expected

Take-Two Interactive CEO Stauss Zelnick has hinted at GTA 6's release date being in Fiscal 2025. For those unaware, Fiscal 2025 for Take-Two Interactive refers to the time between April 2024 and March 2025. This was previously referenced in past Earnings Calls for the company, but a recent interview featuring Zelnick at CNBC reaffirmed it.

The host asked the Take-Two Interactive CEO, "When is the ship date for Grand Theft Auto?" Strauss Zelnick responds that it's usually left to Rockstar Games to announce that but reiterates that Fiscal 2025 will be a big year. Check out the clip in the following Tweet.

GTA 6 could have a release date in Fiscal 2025

Strauss Zelnick's complete response:

"So we leave the announcements of upcoming titles to our labels, and uh, we have said we have a very robust pipeline of titles and we have a great outlook for Fiscal 2025, where we reiterated our belief that we will generate about $8 billion in net bookings and over $1 billion in adjust operating cash flow."

He then goes on to say:

"So, a pretty exciting time, but we haven't spoken about the specific release schedule. We have titles coming from all of our labels, including great releases we hope coming from Zynga."

So there is no official confirmation about GTA 6's release date, but the hint of solid net bookings indicates that the title could be released in Fiscal 2025. Rockstar Games is one of Take-Two Interactive's labels.

Expand Tweet

The Take-Two CEO's statement reconfirms the company's old pipeline in May of 2023, where Fiscal 2025 would supposedly have "several groundbreaking titles." Many gamers naturally assumed that one of those games would be GTA 6, especially since the company's expected revenue is higher than usual.

Strauss Zelnicks' response to a specific GTA 6 release date inquiry, essentially the same as the above Earnings Call statement, further proves the likelihood of Rockstar's highly anticipated title coming out in Fiscal 2025.

No specific release date between April 2024 and March 2025 was confirmed. At the very least, gamers have an idea that one of the most anticipated video games of all time could be coming out almost a year from now.

Minor notes about GTA 6's release date

It would be nice to get an official logo for the game soon (Image via Loopinnu, HDQ Walls)

If the hints about the game coming out in Fiscal 2025 are true, then an announcement for the title could be coming soon. It is possible that a trailer could come out by the end of 2023 since Rockstar Games has historically revealed trailers nearly two years before a game's release date.

For instance, Grand Theft Auto 5 was first revealed on November 2, 2011, and that game came out on September 17, 2013. It is worth mentioning that the game was initially delayed from a March 2013 release date.

Similarly, GTA 6 can be delayed. Hence, it could arrive later than the hinted Fiscal 2025 release window. Gamers can only patiently wait for more news, albeit with no timetable for upcoming announcements to list here.

Poll : Are you going to wait for the reviews of GTA 6 to come out before you buy the game? Yes No 0 votes