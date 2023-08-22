"Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6": Fan crashes Gamescom 2023 for Rockstar's next blockbuster game

Everybody seemingly wants to play GTA 6, including former US President Bill Clinton. One fan crashed Gamescom 2023 to reveal this. It is important to note that there is no official news of Bill Clinton ever wanting to play Rockstar Games' next blockbuster title. The former US President has not commented on the bizarre outburst at the time of writing this article.

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time somebody referenced him in Gamescom. Something similar happened in 2022 when a fan randomly thanked him as their "Orthodox Rabbi" alongside the FromSoftware crew for an Elden Ring speech. Only time will tell if another person is going to talk about Bill Clinton at Gamescom 2024.

Until then, here is what the Gamescom 2023 fan stated in his bizarre message:

"Excuse me. Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6."

A video of the incident can be seen in the above tweet. The fan tried to say something multiple times before he was eventually escorted away by security. Several clips of this incident have gone viral, with some players sharing amusing memes involving the former US President.

Some examples are posted below for the reader's amusement.

One passionate fan interrupts Gamescom 2023 to say that "Bill Clinton wants to play GTA 6"

The "for the 3rd time" part of the above tweet is relevant since this is not the first instance of this passionate fan interrupting an event to proclaim something about GTA 6. This time, he talked about Bill Clinton wanting to play the game.

The other two instances of him performing a similar stunt happened on German TV shows, as shown in the next section of this article. Note that the dialog is in German.

The same fan performed a stunt in a German TV show

The incident above took place on August 20, 2023, just two days prior to the infamous Gamescom 2023 moment. The same person asked some people on the German TV show Doppelpass about a potential GTA 6 announcement. Some water is thrown at him before he's escorted out.

The fan asks where Grand Theft Auto 6 is, but to nobody's surprise, the gameshow hosts don't know the answer. This particular incident happened over a year ago. It should be noted that the previous two stunts performed by this same individual happened within a few days of each other.

