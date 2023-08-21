Will GTA 6 be announced at Gamescom 2023 showcase? All you need to know

Gamescom 2023 is just around the corner, and one of the biggest questions on gamers' minds is whether Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 will be announced at the event. Gamescom is among the biggest video game showcase events in the world. Developers from around the globe announce and reveal their upcoming games in it. Rockstar Games tends to skip such events.

However, Grand Theft Auto 5's Next-Gen console version was revealed at a similar showcase, and Rockstar didn't announce anything beforehand. Therefore, despite the American gaming studio's silence, GTA 6 might get announced at Gamescom 2023, and here is everything you should know about it.

Will Rockstar Games finally announce GTA 6 at Gamescom 2023 showcase?

Gamescom 2023 will run from August 23 to 27, 2023, and fans expect major video games to be announced at the event. One of these expected reveals is none other than GTA 6, a game for which fans have been waiting for a long time now.

However, neither Rockstar Games nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive have mentioned anything regarding their presence or scheduled announcements at this year's Gamescom showcase.

In fact, Rockstar rarely participates in such events and usually doesn't disclose its titles in this manner. Grand Theft Auto 4's announcement at E3 2006 was probably the last time the developer revealed an upcoming title in this way.

But this doesn't mean there is no chance of GTA 6 being announced at Gamescom 2023. As mentioned before, Grand Theft Auto 5: Expanded and Enhanced's first trailer surprisingly debuted at a PlayStation Showcase event a few years back.

Additionally, Take-Two Interactive has seemingly hinted at a 2024 release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. In its earnings calls held in August and May 2023, Take-Two talked about an expected $8bn in Net Bookings revenue during Fiscal Year 2025.

The company's CEO, Strauss Zelnick, has also shown confidence in this period being one of Take-Two's most profitable ones. Since no names were mentioned as the reason for such expected financial gains, we can only speculate. However, Grand Theft Auto 6 is capable of achieving this feat.

If it is supposed to come out in 2024, an official announcement should take place sometime soon. Reputed insiders like Tez2 also believe that the highly anticipated game should be announced officially around a similar timeframe.

Therefore, there is a slight possibility of a GTA 6 announcement happening at Gamescom 2023. If Rockstar Games decides to do so, it will have the perfect stage to showcase the highly anticipated game, given the magnitude of this event.

Unfortunately, as there is no concrete confirmation, whether the next Grand Theft Auto will be announced at Gamescom 2023 showcase remains to be seen. Until the long-awaited sequel finally releases, you can easily make millions in the current game using GTA Online money glitches.

