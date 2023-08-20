Rockstar gives huge discounts on select GTA Online vehicles throughout August 23, 2023

Rockstar Games' August 17 GTA Online update is offering massive discounts on some of the best vehicles the game has to offer. From now until August 23, 2023, you can save tons of money by purchasing in-game vehicles from the likes of Vapid, Weeny, Overflod, Progen, Pegassi, and Benefactor. Up to 40% discount can be claimed on a variety of rides, including a few Arena War vehicles.

Perfect time to buy new GTA Online vehicles is right now (August 20 – August 23)

Rockstar is giving a fantastic opportunity to motorheads to collect new rides in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update event. Select vehicles are discounted, and you can claim up to 40% price cuts on some of them. Here’s a list of every vehicle on sale in the game this week:

Benefactor XLS – 40% off

Pegassi Tempesta – 40% off

Weeny Issi Classic – 40% off

Weeny Apocalypse Issi – 40% off

Vapid Future Shock Imperator – 40% off

Vapid Apocalypse Imperator – 40% off

Vapid Nightmare Imperator – 40% off

Överflöd Entity XXR – 30% off

Progen Itali GTB – 30% off

Which is the best vehicle to purchase at a discount this week?

As Arena War is the best way to make money in GTA 5 this week, you should grab the Vapid Future Shock Imperator for a 40% discounted price. It is a 2-door custom muscle car that was added to the game with the Arena War update in 2018. Like the Apocalypse variant, the vehicle has taken inspiration from the real-life Ford Falcon XB GT (1973) with some slight changes, like the usage of a traditional rear exhaust setup instead of side stacks.

On the performance front, the Future Shock Imperator is powered by a single-cam V8 engine for excellent acceleration. According to the testing done by well-known creator Broughy1322, the muscle car can reach a staggering top speed of 132.75 mph (213.64 km/h) with ease.

While the vehicle has a tendency to slide out while taking corners at high speeds, you can easily upgrade the brakes at any LS Customs to handle it much better.

Being an Arena War vehicle, you can install Shunt and Jump mods. Boost upgrades can also be installed to significantly improve its short-run speed.

Two top-mounted weapons can be installed on the hood, which can include the short-barreled Browning M2HB machine gun, the M1919 Browning-like machine gun, or a laser gun. You can also add two rear-facing mortar cannons to significantly increase its offensive capabilities.

While the current GTA 6 leaks don’t disclose what type of vehicles will return in the upcoming blockbuster by Rockstar, you can expect the Imperator to return in some capacity due to its popularity.

