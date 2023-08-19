5 exciting details seemingly been disclosed by GTA 6 leaks so far

Despite Rockstar Games' silence on Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6, the upcoming title is a constant topic of discussion among the gaming community. Although the developer is yet to officially reveal any details, fans around the globe got a glimpse of the game when its development footage got leaked back in September 2022.

Some were still skeptical regarding the leak's validity, but Rockstar confirmed the footage as real while addressing the situation on Twitter.

Whatever we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game is based on leaks and hence, is subject to change. However, it is interesting nonetheless. In this article, we will cover five exciting details that have seemingly been disclosed by GTA 6 leaks so far.

Realistic police AI and 4 more exciting details seemingly been disclosed by GTA 6 leaks so far

1) Shoulder swapping

GTA 6 leaked footage provided some very interesting insights into the direction Rockstar Games is possibly heading towards with their next project. It seems that the gaming studio is planning to include intricate details and character animations that will introduce a new dimension to Grand Theft Auto's gameplay.

One of these gameplay mechanics is shoulder swapping, through which players can wield their weapons with either a left-handed or a right-handed grip. This feature was available in Rockstar's 2012 release, Max Payne 3. If it makes it into the final cut of this game, players will have an added level of comfort.

2) Chainsaws, fire extinguishers, and other old weapons

One of the most recent Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks revealed that legacy weapons such as chainsaws and fire extinguishers might be returning in the upcoming game. These items have prominently appeared in the original trilogy and will surely make older fans happy if they are included in GTA 6.

This information was accidentally uploaded on the LinkedIn page of a former Rockstar India developer. The ex-Rockstar employee allegedly worked at the company between July 2020 and December 2022 and contributed in designing the aforementioned weapons along with other items such as electric boards and car engines.

3) Realistic police AI

Expand Tweet

Police are a big part of any Grand Theft Auto game, but their standards were unfortunately not up to the mark in GTA 5. Fans hope for most of the police AI-related issues to be fixed in the next game, and that might just be the case.

Spotted in one of September 2022's leaked video clips was a police dispatch bar that denoted the time between attaining a wanted level and the cops arriving at ground zero.

There have also been suggestions regarding the police setting up a perimeter to apprehend players and recognizing their car models. It remains to be seen if these features eventually make their way to the game.

4) Return of Vice City

Expand Tweet

Vice City is one of the most iconic locations in the Grand Theft Auto universe due to games like Vice City and Vice City Stories. The Miami-based map hasn't been revisited for a long time, but there have been many hints pointing towards its return in GTA 6.

Even after last year's leaks, alleged maps of the upcoming game have recently surfaced online, teasing Vice City. However, if the popular location returns in Rockstar's next release, it will most likely be heavily modified, as is the case with Liberty City and Los Santos in the HD Universe.

5) Female protagonist

Perhaps the most interesting detail to have been seemingly disclosed by the leaks so far is the introduction of a playable female character. While you can choose a female character model in GTA Online, that is not exactly the same as having a proper protagonist in the game's story mode.

This looks to be changing as the upcoming female lead, reportedly named Lucia, will be one-half of GTA 6's two alleged protagonists. In-depth information about her might be revealed by Rockstar as the game's release draws closer.

Poll : When do you think will GTA 6 be released? 2024 2025 0 votes