Why Vice City is the only logical location for GTA 6 map

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 has been a hot topic within the gaming community for a while now. However, since no official details have been revealed, the player base likes to engage in speculative discussions regarding what all could be a part of the upcoming game. One of the most important is the location in which the next Grand Theft Auto title will be set in.

The right setting is crucial for a game as it sets the tone for what players will experience in its story. Although Rockstar Games have remained silent, a few reasons make Vice City the only logical location.

Reasons that make Vice City the only logical location for the GTA 6 map

Vice City is an extremely iconic location yet to appear in its HD avatar. The other major in-game cities, Liberty City and Los Santos, have already returned to the HD universe with the last two titles, Grand Theft Auto IV and V.

Hence, from a purely chronological standpoint, Vice City is the only logical location for the GTA 6 map.

Interestingly, all Grand Theft Auto games starting from GTA 3 have taken place in the following five cities:

Liberty City

Vice City

Los Santos

San Fierro

Las Venturas

In fact, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas included three of them and is the only game to feature San Fierro and Las Venturas, which were based on San Francisco and Las Vegas, respectively.

While they haven't been revisited in quite a while, these two locations are far less popular than Vice City.

Apart from that, Vice City also offers a lot more geographical diversity. Since it is a fictionalized iteration of Miami, Rockstar Games has the opportunity to include locations based on the Everglades and other surrounding areas from the state of Florida.

This will provide a lot of variety to the game's map, keeping each section slightly different.

Advanced components in Next-Gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S have also cleared many technological barriers that were present in the past. Hence, the developers can now potentially design a huge map for the untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

Until Rockstar Games confirms, there is no way to arrive at a concrete answer for the sequel's location. However, it is heavily rumored to be in Vice City, thanks to the GTA 6 leaks from September 2022.

Tez2's speculation on the game's announcement (Image via YouTube/MrBossFTW)

As far as a release date is concerned, many insiders believe it could be around one and a half to two years away. Nevertheless, one of the most prominent data miners, Tez2, suggests that an official GTA 6 announcement might finally happen this year.

