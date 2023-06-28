The gameplay design of GTA 6 remains a mystery, with Rockstar Games being tight-lipped about it. However, players and fans continue to look for hints regarding the game particularly in the current title's multiplayer version. While Rockstar continues to push the subscription model in the multiplayer game, Gaming Detective (Twitter/@that1detectiv3), a well-known insider and data miner, stated the following:

“The micro transaction push will continue to get worse, and I fear the GTA 6 single player will be neglected because of this.”

Although many agreed with Gaming Detective’s anticipation, others opposed it and shared possible reasons why Rockstar Games is promoting the subscription model above everything else. This article will review some of the comments fans shared on the topic.

Fans discuss the micro-transactions model in GTA Online and how it will affect the upcoming title in the series

Grand Theft Auto 5’s interface on PlayStation 5 (Image via Twitter/@that1detectiv3)

On June 28, 2023, Gaming Detective shared a tweet alleging Rockstar Games now forces PlayStation 5 users to pass through a page dedicated to the paid subscription before accessing the game's Story Mode. The console includes three tabs: Online, GTA+, and Story Mode.

They added that the gaming studio has constantly pushed players owning the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition to get the in-game subscription. This aggressive strategy may continue in the future.

The micro transaction push will continue to get worse, and I fear the GTA 6 single player will be neglected because of this.

In response, Seif Xero | UEFN Creator (Twitter/@XeroSeif) said that Rockstar is testing players to see how they react to the subscription model. Since many players are purchasing it, there is a possibility that GTA 6 gameplay will also have this option:

players are actually buying it and accepting it

players are actually buying it and accepting it

there is no way that they wont utilize that in gta6

Another user, scott foxwell (Twitter/@foxy3514), stated that the departure of the Houser brothers, the main architects behind Grand Theft Auto 5 and RDR2, would undoubtedly impact the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game:

One of the Houser brothers left after rdr2, and he was the love in GTAV and rdr2, story writing and pretty much everything else. Now that he is gone and started his own company and bringing out a game soon . Expect GTA6 to be heavily neglected as far as love goes.

According to user @UZlAK69, Rockstar may put the next game's Story Mode behind a paywall:

They would probably put in a subscription to access story mode or some shit in gta 6

However, many fans explained why Rockstar placed the subscription page before the Story Mode. According to user @rxtcat, the current UI makes more sense as the multiplayer version has more players than the Story Mode. They posted:

maybe cos gta+ makes sense to be next to online cos thats wat its for and online is more played than story mode so online goes first good detective work fr

Mr.Deathwire (Twitter/@deathwire007) commented that since the multiplayer version makes more money than the Story Mode, it makes sense for Rockstar Games to promote its related services:

I mean, why would they push a 10 year old single player game over their money printer? Anyone with their mind made up will surly just go and play the story mode, rest who dont want it get to pushed to the side

User tiraD (Twitter/@tiraD___) said that this practice is common in other multiplayer games, and Rockstar Games is also adapting to a subscription-based model:

Multiplayer games have been doing this but 20x worse for years. Rockstar isn't gonna give everything out for free anymore.

Many fans believe that some of the recent changes in both versions of the popular Grand Theft Auto game will be carried over to the next title in the series. Although the gaming studio hasn't said anything, the community awaits an official GTA 6 announcement to confirm the speculation.

Poll : Do you believe GTA+ will have an impact on GTA 6 Story Mode? Yes No 0 votes