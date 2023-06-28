The gameplay design of GTA 6 remains a mystery, with Rockstar Games being tight-lipped about it. However, players and fans continue to look for hints regarding the game particularly in the current title's multiplayer version. While Rockstar continues to push the subscription model in the multiplayer game, Gaming Detective (Twitter/@that1detectiv3), a well-known insider and data miner, stated the following:
“The micro transaction push will continue to get worse, and I fear the GTA 6 single player will be neglected because of this.”
Although many agreed with Gaming Detective’s anticipation, others opposed it and shared possible reasons why Rockstar Games is promoting the subscription model above everything else. This article will review some of the comments fans shared on the topic.
Fans discuss the micro-transactions model in GTA Online and how it will affect the upcoming title in the series
On June 28, 2023, Gaming Detective shared a tweet alleging Rockstar Games now forces PlayStation 5 users to pass through a page dedicated to the paid subscription before accessing the game's Story Mode. The console includes three tabs: Online, GTA+, and Story Mode.
They added that the gaming studio has constantly pushed players owning the Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded and Enhanced edition to get the in-game subscription. This aggressive strategy may continue in the future.
In response, Seif Xero | UEFN Creator (Twitter/@XeroSeif) said that Rockstar is testing players to see how they react to the subscription model. Since many players are purchasing it, there is a possibility that GTA 6 gameplay will also have this option:
Another user, scott foxwell (Twitter/@foxy3514), stated that the departure of the Houser brothers, the main architects behind Grand Theft Auto 5 and RDR2, would undoubtedly impact the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game:
According to user @UZlAK69, Rockstar may put the next game's Story Mode behind a paywall:
However, many fans explained why Rockstar placed the subscription page before the Story Mode. According to user @rxtcat, the current UI makes more sense as the multiplayer version has more players than the Story Mode. They posted:
Mr.Deathwire (Twitter/@deathwire007) commented that since the multiplayer version makes more money than the Story Mode, it makes sense for Rockstar Games to promote its related services:
User tiraD (Twitter/@tiraD___) said that this practice is common in other multiplayer games, and Rockstar Games is also adapting to a subscription-based model:
Many fans believe that some of the recent changes in both versions of the popular Grand Theft Auto game will be carried over to the next title in the series. Although the gaming studio hasn't said anything, the community awaits an official GTA 6 announcement to confirm the speculation.
