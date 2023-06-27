Rockstar Games gives a $300,000 bonus to GTA Online players as Social Club Member Exclusive Offer

Rockstar Games is currently offering a special bonus to GTA Online players for playing the game for the last 12 months. As stated by their support page, players who have played the game anytime between June 27, 2022, to June 26, 2023, can avail of the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer and claim $300,000 in-game cash for free.

Rockstar Games Social Club is a website where players can participate in various contests by connecting their games to them.

Rockstar Games gives GTA Online players a $300,000 bonus, but only in the US (Social Club Member Exclusive Offer)

Tez2 @TezFunz2



GTA$300,000 Bonus



- In United States

- Signed up into Socialclub before June 26, 2023

- Linked up account before June 26, 2023

- Played GTAO once between June 27, 2022 - June 26, 2023

- No ban/suspension



support.rockstargames.com/articles/17946…

Rockstar Games has shared the eligibility requirements for the new Social Club Member Exclusive Offer, with eligible GTA Online players able to claim it through the official Rockstar store.

Here is a list of conditions that one must meet to be eligible for the bonus:

Must be located in the United States (US).

Must have signed up for a Rockstar Games Social Club account and verified via email before June 26, 2023.

The account must be in an active state.

Must have synced up console/game account to Rockstar Games Social Club account before June 26, 2023.

Must have played the game at least once between June 27, 2022, and June 26, 2023.

Must not be banned or suspended by Rockstar Games at any time.

GTA Online players eligible for the Social Club Member Exclusive Offer by Rockstar Games must follow the below-mentioned steps to claim the $300,000 bonus:

Go to Rockstar Store Login to their Rockstar Games Social Club account (eligible one) Visit the My Offers page Choose Claim Now

Players should note that it may take up to 72 hours for the bonus to be credited to their MAZE bank account in the game.

While it is disappointing that vehicles have been removed from GTA Online, the good news is that players are rewarded for their loyalty as they await the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game.

