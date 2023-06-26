GTA Online solo glitch allows players to earn unlimited money

Money glitches are unofficial yet one of the most popular ways to make profits in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games does not intend players to make money through unethical ways, the community still finds several glitches to exploit. Recently, a gaming YouTuber, Overdrive (YouTube/@Overdrive57), shared a video where they can be seen making easy cash through a glitch. The YouTuber used the infamous Auto Shop glitch, which was thought to be patched by Rockstar.

Overdrive demonstrated how the glitch can still be used after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC to make extra profits in the game. This article explains how the YouTuber used the GTA Online glitch to make unlimited money.

How a GTA Online player used an Auto Shop glitch to make double profits easily

On June 25, 2023, Overdrive shared a video demonstrating the GTA Online money glitch. According to them, players must own an Auto Shop business in the game along with the Staff upgrade. The latter is important for this glitch to work.

Once everything is ready, go to the Auto Shop business in GTA Online and look out for the Client service cars. Customize them as requested and prepare the vehicle for delivery if they are available. Rockstar Games provides two options to deliver the vehicle, and for the glitch to work, players must do the following steps:

Select Deliver Vehicle option by pressing A for Xbox, X for PlayStation, and Enter for PC. Immediately press the up button on the D-Pad or keyboard. Press the select button twice.

The GTA Online glitch will be activated if you do this properly. You should be teleported outside the Auto Shop business with the customer’s car to be delivered. A pop-up should also appear on the screen saying that Sessanta will contact you once the Auto Shop staff delivers the customer’s vehicle.

If that does not happen, you can go to the Creator Mode through the Pause Menu and return to join a new session. According to the YouTuber, doing so will bring the customer’s vehicle back to the Auto Shop, and you can retry the aforementioned process again.

If you trigger the GTA Online money-making glitch on the first try, deliver the vehicle to its destination. However, you must not damage the car during the commute as it will decrease the profit.

Once delivered, change your current outfit through the Interaction Menu. A yellow loading icon should appear at the bottom right corner of the screen. Open the Pause Menu and join Creator Mode. From there, join a brand new session.

Once loaded into a new session, you can wait for around five minutes for the staff member to deliver the car and get the money, or you can start modifying the other car to repeat the glitch again.

Poll : Are you planning to try this glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes