GTA Online car duplication glitch allows solo players to earn millions of in-game dollars

The Arena Workshop in GTA Online is notorious for being the source of many glitches in the game. Players have now discovered a new exploit to make millions of in-game dollars. A YouTuber named Money Mitch (YouTube/@moneymitchofficial) shared a simple trick that allows solo GTA players to duplicate their vehicles and sell them for millions.

The YouTuber used a PlayStation console to perform the glitch, allowing them to make millions in just a few minutes. This article explains how they used the Arena Workshop glitch to make quick cash in GTA Online.

The Arena Dupe Glitch can still be used to make millions in GTA Online

On May 16, 2023, the YouTuber posted a video titled "How To Make Millions! SOLO Duplication Glitch," in which they demonstrated simple steps to exploit the GTA Online money glitch. According to them, this exploit has become easier after the last few updates, and players can now carry it out effortlessly.

They also stated that the glitch could be performed with and without custom vehicle license plates in GTA Online. Before starting, Money Mitch advised players to store the vehicle they want to duplicate inside the Arena garage, along with a Pegassi FCR 1000 and Annis Elegy RH8. The number of Elegy RH8s should equal the number of duplicates you want to make.

Once these prerequisites are met, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Take the FCR 1000 to the customization area. Select the option to upgrade it to Banny’s Original Motor Works. Select the confirm button and immediately press and hold the PlayStation Home button. You should be able to hear the drill of the upgrades being applied in the background. Return to the game, and you should see a new headlight in the motorcycle and Benny's upgrade option still active. If not, the glitch did not work, and you must restart the process. Select Benny’s upgrade option again, which will despawn the motorcycle. If you have custom license plates applied, go to the vehicle management location and access the feature. Select the expensive vehicle and swap it with the Elegy RH8. The Interaction Menu will reflect the change, but the vehicles will remain in their original locations. Take the expensive vehicle to the workshop and apply any minor upgrades. Repeat steps 8 and 9 until you’ve duplicated all your Elegy RH8s. Changing the session will fix the visuals and allow you to see all duplicated vehicles.

After that, players can sell their vehicles to make millions in GTA Online using the glitch. If you have custom license plates applied, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Repeat step 8 from above. Hop into the duplicating vehicle and press the gas pedal to take it out of the storage. If it denies, open phone > Quick Join > Activities > Arm Wrestling. Once you see the “Looking for jobs” icon, take the vehicle out of the storage. Repeat step 3 to cancel the job search. If the license plate changes automatically, request the MOC and store the vehicle inside.

The GTA Online glitch allows players to earn huge profits with minimal effort. However, they are advised to use it at their own risk.

