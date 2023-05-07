How to get custom plates in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Custom license plates are a favorite among GTA Online car fans, who have been making them for years. The iFruit app, which was the only way to make customized plates, was shut down by Rockstar Games in December 2022. However, the gaming studio brought the feature back with a web-based interface, allowing players to design unique license plates for their vehicles through a PC or smartphone without using any applications.

However, many players are still perplexed about where to create the license plates and how to apply them to their vehicles. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how GTA Online players can create custom license plates following The Last Dose update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Steps to create custom license plates and apply them to GTA Online vehicles

To get custom license plates in Grand Theft Auto Online, players must first visit the official license creator website by Rockstar Games. To do so, copy and paste the following link into a PC or smartphone browser: https://www.rockstargames.com/gta-online/license-plates.

If you are not already signed into the website, do so with your Rockstar Games Social Club ID and password. The gaming studio allows players to design up to 30 custom plates for their owned vehicles in GTA Online. If you've previously created custom plates in the iFruit app, they should appear in your account automatically.

Additionally, Rockstar gives you a free plate that can neither be deleted nor edited. If you click on it, you’ll see all the vehicles that are currently using the gifted license plate.

To make a personalized license plate, follow the steps below:

Click on the New Order icon. In the Enter Your Text box, write the word you want to see on your license plate. It supports up to eight characters ranging from alphabets and numerals. Rockstar also warns players not to use any offensive words in it. Scroll down on the left panel and select any background for your custom license plate. The right panel should show the plate's design by default, you can also click on the Car View option to get an overview of the plate on a vehicle. Once satisfied, click on Next in the right panel. Select a vehicle from the list and click Place Your Order.

Thereafter, log into the game and take the chosen vehicle to any Los Santos Customs garage. The custom plate order should appear immediately as Process App Order. Apply it to equip the new license plate to your GTA Online vehicle.

Once applied, you can modify the GTA Online vehicle with different license plates within the game or return to the website to create new plates for other vehicles.

Poll : Have you tried the new license creator yet? Yes No 0 votes