All 16 GTA Online vehicles affected by the new price change update

The latest weekly update in GTA Online introduced several quality-of-life changes to the multiplayer mode. Rockstar Games, in a Newswire published on April 13, 2023, announced that it would change the prices of many vehicles and the same was executed on April 28, 2023. While some were permanently discounted, others were made more expensive than before.

The announcement was significant and quickly went viral among the playerbase, but the changes occurred in the background without affecting the overall gameplay experience. This article lists all 16 vehicles that were affected by the new price change update in GTA Online.

The Oppressor Mk II, Deluxo, and 14 other vehicles that have received a price adjustment in GTA Online

1) Armored Boxville

Old price: $2,926,000

New price: $1,300,000

It is an armored and weaponized vehicle in GTA Online based on the standard Brute Boxville. Despite its name, it cannot withstand heavy firepower and can be destroyed by a single RPG.

2) Akula

Old price: $3,704,050

New price: $4,500,000

The Akula is one of the most useful vehicles in the game, and comes equipped with armor, weapons, and stealth abilities. It can carry up to four players and is an excellent choice for traversing the map.

3) Granger 3600LX

Old price: $1,380,000

New price: $2,000,000

The Granger 3600LX is an armored and weaponized SUV that can transport up to eight players. It can withstand four RPGs and can be outfitted with machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines.

4) Scramjet

Old price: $3,480,000

New price: $4,000,000

The Scramjet is a weaponized supercar in GTA Online equipped with two rocket boosts. It is a special vehicle that cannot be used in most missions and is limited to free roam only.

5) Champion

Old price: $2,995,000

New price: $3,750,000

The Champion is a two-door coupe, equipped with two front-facing machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines at the back. It can also withstand up to 12 homing missiles.

6) Chernobog

Old price: $3,311,700

New price: $1,500,000

The Chernobog is a military artillery truck that can carry two players and is extremely lethal to enemy aircraft. It can launch up to five rockets, either independently or in rapid succession. However, it cannot withstand a single RPG.

7) Deluxo

Old price: $4,721,500

New price: $5,750,000

It's a futuristic flying vehicle that can also fire rockets. The Deluxo can be driven on the road like any other car or taken to the skies using hover mode.

8) Ruiner 2000

Old price: $5,745,600

New price: $3,750,000

It is a weaponized muscle car in GTA Online that can fire rockets from the front. However, the vehicle will blow up instantly with an RPG.

9) Thruster

Old price: $3,657,500

New price: $2,500,000

The Thruster is a wearable jetpack with missile launchers. It can fly instantly from any location and is ideal for dealing with annoying enemies.

10) Tula

Old price: $5,173,700

New price: $4,100,000

The Tula is a weaponized plane that can hover like a helicopter and glide in water. It also has little armor and can withstand three homing missiles.

11) Stromberg

Old price: $3,185,350

New price: $2,500,000

The Stromberg is a submersible sports car in GTA Online that can carry two people. Players can equip it with machine guns, missile launchers, and torpedo launchers for offensive capabilities.

12) Oppressor

Old price: $3,524,500

New price: $2,750,000

The Oppressor is a flying motorcycle that requires constant recharges to be able to glide in the air. Players may also need some practice to operate the vehicle with ease.

13) Oppressor Mk II

Old price: $3,890,250

New price: $8,000,000

The GTA Online Oppressor Mk II is an upgraded version of the Oppressor that can constantly hover. With the recent update, it has become one of the costliest vehicles in the game.

14) Toreador

Old price: $3,660,000

New price: $4,250,000

It is also a submersible vehicle equipped with a rocket boost. When fully upgraded, it can withstand up to six homing missiles.

15) Weaponized Ignus

Old price: $3,245,000

New price: $4,500,000

It is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online equipped with a top-mounted minigun. Next-gen players can also equip it with HSW improvements.

16) Bombushka

Old price: $5,918,500

New price: $4,750,000

The Bombushka is one of the largest planes in GTA Online. However, it is very difficult to operate and can be an easy target for enemy players.

