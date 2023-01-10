Top 5 fastest sports cars in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has a variety of cars that players can collect and customize. Rockstar Games has released a number of vehicles in the past, and more are on the way. Every player has their own preferences and tastes when it comes to vehicles, but sports cars are one of the most popular vehicle categories among the playerbase.

The game currently has 98 vehicles in the sports category. However, not all these cars are capable of winning races since they have varied stats that may put them at a disadvantage in certain scenarios. Fast cars are always a top priority for racing fans, but the game lacks a feature to preview the speed of a vehicle in the game before purchasing it.

This article lists the five fastest sports cars in GTA Online that are great for racing.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the Ocelot Pariah, Comet S2 Cabrio, and the three other fastest sports cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-seater spyder car in GTA Online. The car is based on a real-world Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet.

The Cabrio is an improved version of the standard Comet S2 model. The vehicle is powered by a flat-six engine in the back, which is connected to an eight-speed transmission. When fully upgraded, the Cabrio's rear-wheel drive layout allows it to attain a top speed of 129.00 mph or 207.60 km/h.

This sports car is available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website at a starting price of $1,797,000.

4) Invetero Coquette D10

The Invetero Coquette D10 is an aerodynamic sports car in GTA Online. It is a two-seater that is loosely based on the real-world Chevrolet Corvette C8. The vehicle was added by Rockstar Games along with the Los Santos Summer Special update in August 2020.

It has an aerodynamic shape with a lower front and a slightly raised back. The vehicle also has excellent acceleration, top speed, and handling. It can reach a top speed of 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h when fully upgraded.

The Legendary Motorsport website lists the Coquette D10 at a base price of $1,510,000.

3) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is a two-door sports coupe car in GTA Online. The design of the car is inspired by the real-life Maserati MC20, Lotus Evija, Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Ferrari F8, Hennessey Venom F5, and the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage. It was introduced in the game as part of The Criminal Enterprises DLC update in July 2022.

The engine bay of the Lampadati Corsita houses a massive V12 engine coupled to an eight-speed transmission box. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h, making it a must-have vehicle for GTA Online races.

The car can be customized in a variety of ways and offers a wide range of liveries. It is available for purchase from the Legendary Motorsport website at a starting price of $1,795,000.

2) Grotti Itali RSX

With a sleek aerodynamic body, the Grotti Itali RSX is one of the most stylish cars in GTA Online. The V12 engine, eight-speed transmission box, all-wheel drive layout, and lowered body allows it to reach a top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h when fully upgraded.

Players can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport at a base price of $3,465,000 and a discounted price of $2,598,750.

1) Ocelot Pariah

The Ocelot Pariah is the fastest sports car in GTA Online, with a top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h when fully upgraded. The design of the car takes inspiration from the real-life Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast.

The vehicle has a twin-cam four-cylinder engine, a five-speed transmission, and rear-wheel drive, making it one of the fastest cars when moving in a straight line. It is listed by Legendary Motorsport at a starting price of $1,420,000.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes