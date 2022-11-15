5 fastest GTA Online cars from The Criminal Enterprises content update DLC

The most recent Criminal Enterprises DLC update in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online sees the addition of many new cars to the game, while others are still being included with weekly updates. Rockstar Games has so far added 17 cars and one helicopter to the game, with another car on the way.

Each vehicle has its own set of advantages, enticing GTA Online racing fans to get their hands on the newest and fastest cars available in the game. While it is impractical to buy and test every race machine in-game given the exorbitant prices, this article lists and ranks the five fastest cars that have been added with the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Weevil Custom, Torero XO, and three other fastest cars in GTA Online that were added with the Criminal Enterprises DLC, ranked

5) 10F Widebody

The Obey 10F Widebody is the fifth-fastest car added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. It has a top speed of 128.00 mph or 206.00 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322) and is a scale model of the real-life Audi R8 (4S). The car is a modified widebody version of the standard 10F sports car.

Powered by a V12 engine, the two-seater race car comes with a 7-speed transmission and rear-wheel drive, allowing it to hit high speeds with ease. The vehicle is also highly customizable, with up to 16 different liveries available.

GTA Online players can purchase the standard 10F and upgrade to the Widebody variant for $575,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) LM87

Number four on the list is supercar Benefactor LM87 which has been added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. The two-seater vehicle can touch a top speed of 128.50 mph or 206.80 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322) and is loosely based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz C9.

It is powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a rear-wheel drive configuration and 6-speed transmission, making it a desirable race car.

It can be purchased for $2,915,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website and can be personalized with the various customization options available in Los Santos Customs.

3) Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO supercar is the third-fastest vehicle added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Lamborghini fans looking for a brand new model in the game should check out this vehicle, as it closely resembles the latest Countach LPI 800-4.

It comes with a V12 engine and a 7-speed transmission with an all-wheel drive that can propel it to a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322). The Torero XO is one of the most aerodynamic and stylish cars with unique liveries and numerous customization options.

The vehicle is listed for $2,890,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website in Grand Theft Auto Online.

2) Corsita

Lampadati Corsita is the second-fastest sports car added to GTA Online with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. It can reach a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322) and is based on the real-life Maserati MC20.

Corsita is equipped with a V12 engine, a 6-speed transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The car costs $1,795,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website and is effective in Grand Theft Auto Online races.

1) Weevil Custom

Taking the top spot is BF Weevil Custom, the fastest car to be included with the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Despite being a hotrod, it has a top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h (as tested by Broughy1322).

It is a customized version of the BF Weevil with a single-cam, Flat-4 engine. The rear-wheel drive layout, 5-speed transmission, and high top-end make it one of the best vehicles to use in multiplayer races.

Players can purchase the standard Weevil and upgrade it to the Custom version for $980,000 in Benny's Original Motor Works auto shop.

