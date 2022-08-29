5 upcoming GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC cars to look forward to

Christmas came early in Los Santos this year, and GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC has delighted players. Whether solo or team, the update has received an upbeat response from all. Except for the Oppressor Griefers, of course.

Rockstar Games has released several gifts, events, and features with the update, and new vehicles are one of them. While almost half the anticipated vehicles have been released, users are holding back for the remaining half.

Five upcoming GTA Online cars to excite gamers

The Criminal Enterprises DLC is set to release new vehicles from three in-game dealers: Legendary Motorsports, Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and Benny's Original Motor Works. Here are some of the better vehicles that are yet to be released in the game:

5) Rhinehart

The Ubermacht Rhinehart is a sedan car yet to be released in the Criminal Enterprises update of GTA Online. It features a four-door, four-person seating capability, and the engine comprises an 8-speed gearbox and an all-wheel drive.

Its design is mainly based on the BMW 3 Series Touring (G21) and will be available on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,598,000.

4) Sentinel Classic Widebody

Another one from Ubermacht, the Sentinel Classic Widebody, is a custom sports car based on the Sentinel Classic in GTA Online. It features a 2-person seating capacity and a 5-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

The original Sentinel Classic will cost $700,000 to upgrade into the Widebody version at Benny's Original Motor Works. The car is heavily based on the BMW M3 E30 LTO.

3) Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is a muscle car in GTA Online that features a 2-person seating capacity. The engine has a 6-speed gearbox and rear-wheel drive, and the car is expected to have a high top speed capacity.

The vehicle will cost $1,947,000 on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. It will have Hao's Special Works upgrade options and will also feature some liveries. The car appears to be based on a sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro.

2) Obey 10F

With a high resemblance to the Audi R8 (4S), the Obey 10F is a sports car yet to be released in the Criminal Enterprises DLC. It will be the second and last vehicle from Legendary Motorsport in this update.

The vehicle looks like a beefed-up version of the 9F and features a 2-person seating capacity. Its engine is comprised of a 7-speed gearbox and rear-wheel driving.

The ride will cost $1,675,000, and the resale value will be 60% of the purchase price. It will also be available on Benny's website in GTA Online.

1) 10F Widebody

An upgraded version of Obey 10F, the 10F Widebody, as the name suggests, will have a broader physique than the original one. The car will also feature a 2-person seating capacity, a 7-speed gearbox, and rear-wheel driving.

The original 10F will cost $575,000 to upgrade to the Widebody version at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online. After that, it will return 60% of the purchase price as resale value. This sports car is anticipated to be the last vehicle to be released in the DLC.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC is expected to release 18 vehicles, including a helicopter. Eight vehicles have been released, and the leaks are proving true so far.

The community is working hard to track down the upcoming releases, and more details are awaited on them.

