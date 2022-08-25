5 fastest GTA Online cars that are under $1 million in 2022

GTA is all about vehicles and when it comes to speed, players always prefer the fastest ones. Many expensive and fast models are available in GTA Online and new ones are regularly added to the game with updates.

Not all fast cars are expensive and not all expensive cars are fast enough. Players often get confused by this factor and end up buying the wrong model or spending their money on a not-so-suitable car.

This article tries to focus on the fast cars that cost below $1 million in GTA Online that the players can buy without having to worry a lot.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views only.

5 affordable and fast cars in GTA Online

5) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

Based on the real-life muscle car Ford Mustang, the Vapid Pißwasser Domiasically a Dominator which comes with a Pißwasser branding on top.

It's a 2-door muscle sports car powered by a V8 engine. It has good breaking power, improved acceleration, and a higher top speed. However, it still suffers from poor traction due to the engine's immense torque.

The base model of the car can be bought from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $315,000. After a full upgrade, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

4) Progen Itali GTB Custom

Based on real-life McLaren cars, the Progen Itali GTB Custom is a stylish, low-budget fast vehicle in GTA Online.

GTB Custom is the customized version of the original Itali GTB. The base vehicle can be modified to a custom version at Benny's Original Motor Works for $495,000. The top speed of the vehicle is 127.00 mph or 204.39 km/h after it is fully upgraded.

The car houses a single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine sound is typically high-revving.

One notable thing about the Progen Itali GTB Custom is that Dr. Dre owns one in the game and players get to drive the car with him at the end of the "Don't F*ck With Dre" mission in The Contract in GTA Online.

3) Truffade Nero Custom

Like other cars, this one is also a modified version of the Truffade Nero car found in the game. The custom version is equipped with various racing modifications.

The car resembles a real-life Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo and also performs like one. It has a very aerodynamic profile with the iconic style of Bugatti's concave portion passing through the doors.

The base version can be upgraded to Truffade Nero Custom in Benny's Original Motor Works for $605,000. The car's stock speed is 117 mph or 188.3 km/h and can reach up to 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h with full upgrades.

2) Pegassi Toros

Available on the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online, the Pegassi Toros is an SUV with a top speed of up to 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h.

The vehicle costs $498,000 and can reach the top speed with full upgrades.

It resembles the real-life Lamborghini Urus and features a large, bulky profile like an SUV. The vehicle is powered by a V12 engine that has good acceleration and very high top speed, but the traction and braking performance is very poor. It has an 8-speed gearbox and bears a high-revving and roary engine sound.

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Bravado Banshee 900R is the best and fastest car in GTA Online at a price point of under $1 million.

The 900R is a custom variant of the original Bravado Banshee and can be customized at Benny's Original Motor Works for $565,000. The car's top speed is 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h, and it has increased acceleration. However, it tends to oversteer and spin due to increased torque in tight corners.

