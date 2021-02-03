5 best cars to customize at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online

In GTA Online, it is well-known that merely buying a car isn't good enough, as it needs to be customized and upgraded to perfection. Car customization has always been an integral part of the GTA experience since its introduction in earlier games.

Since then, the customization options have increased repeatedly, and GTA Online has perhaps the best customization suite in any open-world game with cars. While Los Santos Customs will suit the player's needs just fine, Benny's Original Motor Works is the place to be when looking for top-tier customization work.

Things such as unique liveries can be found at Benny's, along with a bunch of customization options exclusive to the shop. Here's a look at the best cars to customize at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online.

Five best cars for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works in GTA Online

#1 - Specter Custom

Only a handful of cars can go toe-to-toe with the Specter Custom purely in terms of looks. The vehicle looks straight out of an anime or a cyberpunk movie, given its retro-futuristic stylings and how great it looks with almost every paint scheme available on offer.

GTA Online has its fair share of great-looking cars, but only a few can come close to the sheer elegance and beauty of the Specter Custom. Benny's Original Motor Works allows players to create the best version of the Specter in GTA Online.

Advertisement

The conversion from the original Specter to its custom variant will set the player back by $252,000.

#2 - Elegy Retro Custom

A car that needs no introduction, the Elegy Retro Custom is a collective favorite of GTA Online players. This is possibly because the car resembles the Nissan Skyline from the Fast and Furious movies, and it can be customized to look exactly like the car Paul Walker's character, Brian, drove in the films.

Apart from its brilliant looks, the car performs quite well too, and given how players love a car that looks great and packs a punch, it is no wonder that the Elegy Retro Custom is a favorite of the GTA Online community.

The base version can be converted into its custom variant and will cost the player $904,000.

#3 - Sultan RS

Advertisement

There aren't many cars that are as unanimously praised as the Sultan RS, and it is easy to see why. This custom variant of the Sultan massively improves upon the original and is a far bigger step-up than perhaps any other cars on the list.

The Sultan RS is a fantastic car all around and a definite must-have for fans of the aesthetic. Its sporty design gives way to all sorts of fantastic customization options in GTA Online and makes it one of the best own in the game.

The custom variant will cost $795,000.

#4 - Comet Retro Custom

For Porsche fans, the Comet Retro Custom was probably one of the first cars they ever bought in GTA Online. It is a blend of inspirations from the Porsche 80's 911 GTS and Ruf Turbo R.

Advertisement

The Comet Retro Custom variant available at Benny's Original Motor Works is definitely the way to go for players looking for something quick and elegant. The Comet Retro Custom is also a deeply beloved car in GTA Online, and it takes just one spin around the block to understand why.

The custom variant of the Comet will set the player back by $645,000.

#5 - Banshee 900R

If there ever was a car that makes a statement on arrival, at just the first glance in GTA Online, it is the Banshee 900R. The vehicle is one powerful beast of a machine and looks great as it drives away, leaving opponents in the dust.

The car is a stunner if there ever was one, and decking it out with the top-tier customization options available feels just right. It is definitely worth the money the player puts into it, as cars don't look much better than this.

The custom variant of the Banshee will cost $565,000.

Prices taken from gtabase

Note: This article reflects the personal views of the writer.