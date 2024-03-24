Is it worth owning the Duke O’Death in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Imponte Duke O’Death isn’t a vehicle added with the latest GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, yet it remains one of the most popular ones. The 2-door armored muscle car, based on the real-life 968–1970 Dodge Charger, was added to the game in 2017 as part of the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit update. However, it has a reputation for being one of the trending in-game automobiles on the internet now and then.

This may lead to curiosity as to why it’s been so popular, even in 2024. That said, let’s quickly learn everything about the GTA Online Duke O’ Death after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online Duke O’Death: Why is it so special? (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The Duke O’Death is a special car to own in GTA Online, even after the release of the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It runs on a supercharged high-output V8 engine. The automobile can reach a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:10.104.

However, the best parts about Duke O’Death are its increased mass, strong bodywork, and armor. Players can easily ram and push other cars off the road without any trouble, making it best for creating chaos in the free roam. The strong bodywork and armor also allow it to absorb substantial amount of damage with minimal crash deformation.

With the full armor, the Duke O’ Death is completely bulletproof to standard firearms. Its armor also allows it to take three RPG and four Homing Missiles hits, making it one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for getaway purposes.

One drawback of this car is its poor braking abilities. However, players can tweak it at any nearby Los Santos Customs.

Compared to other rides added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on March 7, 2024, the Duke O’Death has been completely free to obtain for all players since July 26, 2021:

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – $4,065,000

– $4,065,000 Canis Terminus – $1,877,500

– $1,877,500 Vapid Benson (Cluckin Bell) – $685,000 (without trade price)

– $685,000 (without trade price) Duke O’ Death – FREE

All of this makes it a must-own vehicle in GTA Online, for both beginners as well veterans who might have missed this gem.

Will Duke O’ Death return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of March 2024, the Duke O’ Death is neither confirmed nor hinted to return in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by Rockstar Games. However, the developers might add all of the currently popular vehicles in their upcoming title, including this one.

If one is looking for a free yet valuable ride in Los Santos, the Duke O’Death is the one to grab even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

