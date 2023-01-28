5 best Arena War vehicles to dominate in GTA Online (2023)

GTA Online Arena War vehicles are a unique set of wheels designed only to wreak havoc. These vehicles are necessary to participate in the Arena War game modes and can be customized with armor upgrades, mounted weaponry, and more. However, with many options popping up when purchasing such a vehicle, deciding which one to get becomes rather challenging.

This article will share 5 of the best Arena War vehicles that every GTA Online player should get in 2023 who wants to ensure an advantage in their respective game modes.

Note: This article is based on the opinions of the writer.

Future Shock Bruiser and 4 other best Arena War vehicles in GTA Online (2023), based on price, performance, and more

5) Bravado Apocalypse Sasquatch

The Bravado Apocalypse Sasquatch is a 2-seater off-road monster truck featured in GTA Online since the Arena War update. It is based on the real-life Dodge W-Series (1940).

The vehicle runs on a high-power V8 engine with a 3-speed gearbox. While it performs decently in speed, its large wheels are a serious threat to smaller vehicles that can get stuck between them, making it the best choice for the Tag Team and Carnage Arena War game modes.

Players can convert a Rat Loader or Rat-Truck into the Apocalypse Sasquatch at the Arena Workshop for $1,530,875.

4) Nightmare Cerberus

MTL Nightmare Cerberus is a 2-seater customer industrial truck in GTA Online. It seems inspired by the War Rig vehicle from the famous movie Mad Max: Fury Road.

Akin to the Apocalypse Sasquatch, this vehicle also appears to run on a V8 engine with a 3-speed gearbox. Due to its heavy size, The Cerberus is considered one of the best vehicles for ramming opponents in the Arena War modes, especially after installing a Ram weapon. It can also be equipped with a cab-mounted flamethrower.

The Nightmare Cerberus is purchasable from the Arena War website for $2,910,000-$3,870,300.

3) Future Shock Deathbike

The Future Shock Deathbike is a custom motorcycle made by Western Motorcycle Company in GTA Online. It looks like a heavily customized variant of the Indian Scout Bobber (2018).

It runs on a futuristic box-shaped engine, giving it one of the game's highest top speeds for all land vehicles. It can be equipped with two-phased plasma dual-laser guns that can quickly annihilate enemies. Saw blades can also be installed to make it a force to be reckoned with.

Players can convert their Gargoyle to the Future Shock Deathbike at the Arena Workshop for an in-game pocket pinch of $1,269,000.

2) Apocalypse ZR380

The Annis Apocalypse ZR380 is a 2-seater custom sports car in GTA Online that has been around since the Arena War update. It is primarily based on real-life Nissan models 350Z and 370Z.

A Twin-Cam Inline-4 engine with a 6-speed gearbox powers the vehicle. Although it boasts excellent performances, it is mainly known for its customization options. Gamers can make it a deadly machine by installing dual .50 cal machine guns, a Ram weapon, proximity mines, spikes, and saw blades.

Players can buy the vehicle directly from the Arena War in-game website for $1,608,000 - $2,138,640.

1) Future Shock Bruiser

Future Shock Bruiser is a custom 4-seater 6x6 limousine version of Glendale that was incorporated into the game after the Arena War update. Its futuristic appearance is based on the Mercedes-Benz W114/W115.

The vehicle runs on a single-overhead Camshaft V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. Despite its size, it performs surprisingly well. Players can equip the vehicle with ram modifications and push all but the most oversized vehicles with little effort. Its Bodywork-Spikes are a dangerous weapon that can instantly eliminate anyone who comes into contact with them.

A Glendale can be converted into the Future Shock Bruiser at Arena Workshop for $1,609,000.

Any vehicles mentioned above can be an excellent pick for players if they want to enter and win the Arena War game modes.

