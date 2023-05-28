Top 5 GTA Online sports classic cars in 2023, ranked

Rockstar Games has added many vehicles to GTA Online from various classes, including the fan-favorite sports classic cars. These sets of wheels are characterized by their dynamic performance combined with traditional visual design. The game has tons of such vehicles available from the get-go; however, it doesn’t mean all of them are worth buying.

An ideal sports classic car shouldn’t just look good but also outperform similar vehicles with relative ease. That being said, let’s look into five of the fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online in 2023.

5 fastest sports classic cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC

5) Monroe

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Top Speed – 122.00 mph

The Pegassi Monroe is a 2-seater civilian mid-engine sports car in GTA Online that has taken direct inspiration from the iconic Lamborghini Miura. On the performance front, it runs on a powerful V12 engine with a 5-speed transmission.

The Monroe can reach a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), making it one of the fastest classic cars in GTA Online. It also boasts impressive acceleration and superior braking, giving the owners a great overall driving experience.

It is available from Legendary Motorsport for $490,000.

4) Viseris

Manufacturer – Lampadati

Top Speed – 124.25 mph

The Lampadati Viseris Is a 2-seater civilian sports classic car that was added to GTA Online with The Doomsday Heist update. The vehicle is based on the vintage De Tomaso Pantera GT5 car, with some elements taken from the Maserati Merak.

The Viseris’ single-cam V8 engine is a perfect fit for it because it can reach a maximum speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) on a full upgrade. This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the classic category. Players can also equip two front-facing machine guns, giving them a lethal weapon for day-to-day hustle.

The Viseris is available from Legendary Motorsport for $875,000.

3) Z-Type

Manufacturer – Truffade

Top Speed – 126.25 mph

The Truffade Z-Type is a 2-seater classic luxury grand tourer in the title. The design of this vehicle seems to be directly inspired by the real-life Talbot-Lago Type 150 CS (1937).

The classic car runs on a massive V12 engine, giving it immense power to reach a staggering top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) with relative ease. It is one of the fastest cars in the classic sports category and gives gamers a smooth driving experience. They can easily weave through light traffic without any speed loss, making the vehicle a good choice for roaming in GTA Online Freemode.

Players can get the vehicle for $950,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Deluxo

Manufacturer – Imponte

Top Speed – 127.25 mph

The Deluxo Imponte is a GTA Online sports classic car that looks like a DeLorean DMC-12. However, the best part about it is its ability to both hover and fly without any restrictions.

Being powered by a V8-like engine, the vehicle has enough power to surpass the Z-Type in terms of performance and reach a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h). With the hover/fly mode, players can easily roam through any terrain. This rare combination of speed and agility makes it one of the best cars for getaway missions that one can rely on.

The Deluxo is purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $4,312,500 - $5,750,000.

1) Toreador

Manufacturer – Pegassi

Top Speed – 135.25 mph

The Pegassi Toreador is a 4-door custom submersible vehicle added as part of The Cayo Perico Heist update. It is strongly based on the real-life Lamborghini Marzal, giving it a 1960s visual style and appearance.

While the engine of the Toerador is unidentified, it is still powerful enough to reach a mind-boggling speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h), making it faster than any other sports classics car available in the game. The vehicle’s submarine mode also comes in handy whenever players want to travel through water. Its booster also gives it extreme acceleration, even underwater.

Players can get the Toreador from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,250,000.

All of the aforementioned GTA Online vehicles are worth getting for anyone who loves sporty classic designs that comes along with a fast driving experience.

