Is it worth getting Deluxo in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update?

The Imponte Deluxo is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online and the only flying car in 2023. Rockstar Games released it as part of the Grand Theft Auto Online: The Doomsday Heist update in December 2017. Since then, it has served many generations of players and still has significant importance. The recently released San Andreas Mercenaries DLC also added several new vehicles to the multiplayer game.

The aviation-based DLC has added many land and air vehicles, but none of them can be used on both mediums. This makes the Deluxo a unique vehicle to own. While veteran players have already tried and tested the car, many new players are still skeptical about its utilities.

This article explains whether GTA Online players should purchase the Imponte Deluxo in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

The Imponte Deluxo is a great companion for free-roam errands in GTA Online

The Deluxo is based on the DeLorean DMC-12, which is known as the time-traveling car from the popular Hollywood movie Back To The Future. While the movie vehicle was able to traverse through time, Rockstar Games made it a weaponized, flyable, and hoverable car in GTA Online.

The flying mode allows users to traverse through any terrain. You can use it as a substitution for planes in GTA Online. However, it is slower than most of them in the game. While on land, it can run at a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h when fully upgraded. However, the hover mode significantly reduces the speed to 78.7 mph or 126.6 km/h.

Although the car is not designed to be driven on water, you can use the hover mode to cross any water bodies without damaging the vehicle.

The Deluxo can also be equipped with weapons for both offensive and defensive purposes. Rockstar Games offer Machine Guns and Homing Launchers that you can purchase for an additional cost of $198,000. Although the Machine Gun is not powerful, the homing rockets are very aggressive and can kill the target instantly.

This makes it one of the must-have cars to use in GTA Online public lobbies. However, you should note that the Deluxo cannot withstand heavy firepower and will get destroyed with a single Sticky Bomb. One must practice caution while using the car offensively on other players.

Many players also use the Imponte Deluxo to execute GTA Online money glitches. Although it is not recommended, this money-making method is very popular among the player base.

Interested players can purchase the futuristic car from the Warstock Cache & Carry website for a base price of $5,750,000 and a discounted price of $4,312,500. Many Grand Theft Auto 6 fans want this car in the upcoming game as well.

Poll : Do you own the Deluxo in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes