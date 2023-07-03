GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist solo glitch makes players millions of money with ease

Although Rockstar Games tends to keep a close watch on the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist, players frequently find ways to exploit it and make extra in-game profits. It is one of the most popular and highest rewarding missions in the multiplayer game and has recently been subject to many nerfs and balances. Still, a YouTuber named Lokkknath (YouTube/@lokkknath) demonstrated how players can exploit solo glitches to make more money from the heist.

On July 2, 2023, the YouTuber shared a video titled “Quick & Simple Cayo Perico Heist for The Independence!” where they made around $2.3 million in-game cash within a few minutes. To execute the GTA Online mission, Lokkknath used two popular glitches called Solo Door Glitch and Replay Glitch.

GTA Online player earns easy money from the Cayo Perico heist using two solo glitches

The YouTuber spawned at El Rubio’s compound to use the GTA Online money glitch. First, they went to the West Storage to loot gold bars. It is a locked room that requires players to find and insert key cards to open it. However, Lokkknath used the Solo Door Glitch to teleport inside the room without any keys.

They used a nearby tree to activate the camera glitch in first person. Then, they entered the West Storage through a wall. However, players must kill or sneak through any unwanted guards and CCTV cameras that can trigger security.

A screenshot from the glitched mission (Image via YouTube/@lokkknath)

The West Storage spawned several gold bars, and the player looted approximately $500,000 in gold. Thereafter, they went to the Underground Valut to loot the primary target. The GTA Online Cayo Perico glitch spawned the Panther Statue, which usually pays between $1,900,000 to $2,090,000, depending on the mission.

The YouTuber received around $2 million from the Panther Statue, which increased the overall loot to $2.5 million. They exited El Rubio’s compound, took the guard’s motorcycle outside, and escaped the island by jumping off the cliff.

Escape Cayo Perico Island after the mission (Image via YouTube/@lokkknath)

During the escape, the YouTuber opened the Airplane Mode settings on their PC and kept it on standby. According to them, to use the Replay Glitch, players must activate Airplane Mode on their system or disconnect the internet connection as soon as the guard at Mini Madrazo’s house takes the fourth step.

This will complete the GTA Online glitch before the game plays cutscenes. However, players will be forced to join Story Mode since there will be no internet. Restore it and rejoin a multiplayer session to complete the glitch.

The YouTuber received approximately $2.3 million as the heist's final cut, with the next mission ready on their dashboard. After the GTA 6 announcement, many players expect similar missions in the upcoming game.

