GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist glitch allows players to earn 14 million every hour

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most popular heist missions in GTA Online and has been subject to many nerfs and fixes recently. It is one of the most replayed activities, and the community has honed their skills to make quick work of it. The overall gameplay is difficult and requires complete dedication to reap the benefits. However, a YouTuber named Lokkknath discovered an exploit that allows players to earn easy money through the mission.

Normally, GTA Online players must wait three in-game days or up to 144 real-life minutes to replay the heist, but this glitch allows them to restart immediately. This significantly increases earnings per hour as you will be able to grind it several times.

Note: The author takes no responsibility for any of the consequences of using the glitch.

How to bypass the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown using a glitch in GTA Online

On April 28, 2023, the YouTuber posted a video titled Biggest Method to Exploit Cayo Perico Heist in 2023! where they described the skip cooldown glitch for the Cayo Perico Heist on PC.

According to Lokkknath, you must first complete all necessary prep missions for the heist before starting the finale from your Kosatka submarine. They stated that the glitch works with all loot items and that the final payout may vary depending on them. The video demonstrated the GTA Online glitch with the Sinsimito Tequilla, which pays around $900,000.

The YouTuber entered the compound through the tunnel, killing all enemies in their path without breaking cover. However, before going to the underground vault to collect the primary loot, they entered the West Storage using the door-swapping glitch. The storage usually spawns gold bars, which provide an additional benefit of $500,000.

They then went to the underground vault, collected the Sinsimito Tequilla, exited El Rubio's compound via the main gate, and escaped the island using the motorcycle outside.

During the exit scene, players must perform the following actions:

Open the pause menu. Go to the Settings tab. Open Graphics Settings. Turn off Pause Game On Focus Loss. Hold Alt + Enter to switch the game to windowed mode. Open Airplane Mode settings on the PC and keep it on standby. During the final cutscene, turn on Airplane mode as soon as the receiver collects the loot bag and takes the fourth step while returning to the house.

This will take the game offline and force you to return to Story Mode. Restore your internet connection and rejoin GTA Online. If you have followed all of the steps correctly, the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist should reward you with the full payment, and the planning screen should immediately display the replay option.

Poll : Are you planning to try this Cayo Perico glitch in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes