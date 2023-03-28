GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist glitch lets players earn a $5,000,000 payout every few minutes

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most profitable missions in GTA Online, and players have found a glitch to make more money from it. Although the mission had many glitches previously, the winter update fixed most of them. However, the community has discovered a new walkthrough that can generate millions of dollars in minutes.

The glitch allows players to make large profits by following a few simple steps. Players can also repeat them to earn money quickly. This article explains how PC players can use the glitch to increase their profits from the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

How to easily increase profits from the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

On March 21, 2023, a YouTuber named Lokkknath posted a video titled "Best Method To Do Cayo Perico Heist in March 2023!" in which they explained how to use the money glitch during the mission.

According to the YouTuber, GTA Online players can do all the prep missions, except demolitions and disruption, as usual. They also advised players to bring the Kosatka submarine with them during the mission.

Once everything is finished, launch the mission and use the door-swapping glitch to enter West Storage. The building usually spawns gold bars worth more than $500,000. Once the gold bars are collected, proceed to the underground vault to claim the main prize. The YouTuber got the Panther Statue, which is estimated to be worth between $1,900,000 to $2,090,000 depending on the mission.

After that, leave El Rubio’s compound and the island using any exit method of your choice. During the extraction, GTA Online players must turn off the Pause Game On Focus Loss settings. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the pause menu. Go to the Settings tab. Open Graphics Settings. Turn off Pause Game On Focus Loss.

Next, hold the Alt and Enter keys on the keyboard to switch the game to windowed mode. Open the Airplane Mode settings in the Settings menu and keep it on standby. Players must also keep track of the time since completing the Elite Challenge is required for the glitch to work.

During the final cutscene, when the receiver takes the loot bag from the GTA Online character, players should pay attention to his footsteps. According to the YouTuber, when the receiver returns after collecting the bag, players must turn on Airplane mode as soon as he takes the fourth step.

If the timing is correct, the game should show you the mission passed screen and teleport you to Story Mode. After that, restore your internet connection and join GTA Online.

According to the YouTuber, the final payout will vary depending on the primary target. They further stated that the Pink Diamond rewards $3.5 million, and the Panther Statue rewards over $5 million every 12 minutes.

