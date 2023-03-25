Where to find the Zentorno super car in GTA 5 story mode?

Rockstar Games provides over 300 vehicles, including supercars, vans, coupes, and more in GTA 5 Story Mode. While normal and a few sports cars spawn frequently, the Zentorno can only be found on rare occasions. It's a supercar that appears randomly; however, the Grand Theft Auto community has thoroughly analyzed the vehicle's characteristics and identified some locations where it spawns frequently, if not always.

How to obtain the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA 5 Story Mode

The Pegassi Zentorno is a two-door hybrid-electric supercar that was added to Story Mode and GTA Online with The High Life Update on May 13, 2014.

Rockstar Games allows all three Story Mode protagonists to purchase the vehicle from the Legendary Motorsport website for a base price of $725,000; however, they must have their own personal garages in order to buy and store the vehicle.

If you don't want to spend money, you can also find it in the free roam and store it in the safehouse garage for later use. According to GTA Wiki, the following are possible locations where players can find the Pegassi Zentorno in Story Mode:

Parked outside the Los Santos Customs garage in Burton, Los Santos International Airport, and La Mesa. Spawns on Playa Vista street near the Bay City Avenue intersection, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Spawns near the Union Depository, opposite the Maze Bank Tower, between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Outside the Mission Row Police Station impound garage near Sinner Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Up to two can be seen driving from Eclipse Boulevard to Vinewood Boulevard between 12 p.m. and 12 a.m. Outside the Up-n-Atom Burger restaurant on Vinewood Boulevard between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Can be seen driving from Boulevard Del Perro road towards the Rockford Hills Sign between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Parked outside of the Banner Hotel & Spa on Boulevard Del Perro between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Driving south across the Cassidy Creek Bridge. Outside the Arcadius Business Center underground parking lot between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. Can be found parked inside the San Andreas Parking Counsel parking lot in Pillbox Hill. Can be seen driving from Swiss Street to Elgin Avenue, north of the IAA Headquarters, between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m.

GTA 5 players should be aware that, although these locations and timings are programmed into the game files, the Zentorno may not always appear in those spots. The in-game AI will eventually decide where to spawn the vehicle based on several conditions.

Poll : Have you ever spotted the Zentorno in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes