5 reasons to own Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online in 2023

GTA Online has no shortage of amazing vehicles that suit everyone's tastes. The roster has everything from hypercars to offroading beasts. However, some cars are both attractive and equally fast. The Pegassi Zentorno is one such vehicle in the online multiplayer that has been a great pick ever since it was first featured by Rockstar Games in 2014.

It was introduced with the High Life update and has been quite popular since. However, many new gamers are not aware of this vehicle and tend to ignore it for the newly added ones.

This article will highlight the five reasons why everyone should add the Pegassi Zentorno to their garages in the game.

Performance, availability, and 3 more reasons to purchase the Pegassi Zentorno in GTA Online

1) The speed and performance

Speed is a critical factor for any vehicle and more so for supercars in GTA Online. A slow car will never be able to win a race. Thus, spending money on the right one is important since races have become a prominent activity in multiplayer lobbies.

Fortunately, Pegassi Zentorno can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h), capable of staying ahead of everyone else on the streets. On top of that, it does not sacrifice the handling, making it great at corners. This also makes it a great choice for the Time Trials missions, requiring players to drive a decently fast car.

2) The design of the vehicle

Design is another feature everyone looks for before spending cash on a vehicle. Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life Lamborghini Veneno, Sesto Elemento, and Aventador to design Pegassi Zentorno, which also somewhat inspired the Infernus in GTA San Andreas.

The hexagonal vents at the back also make it stand out quite a bit, along with the sleek and sloped body. This gives it an aggressive look, befitting a supercar that is based on some incredible real-life vehicles.

3) The price

Most of the supercars and other similar vehicles in the online multiplayer are extremely expensive. The Pegassi Zentorno, on the other hand, is priced at just $725,000, making it one of the cheapest cars in the online multiplayer.

With the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, players can add this vehicle to their garages at a 50% discounted rate. The discount also makes it the perfect price-to-performance vehicle that is not only cheap but also performs extremely well.

4) The customization options

Customization allows the players to modify a vehicle according to their needs and tastes. GTA Online provides a variety of such options that not only affect the looks but also the car's performance.

Players can spend anywhere from $750 on exhausts to $50,000 on Turbo Tuning to further enhance it. There are also several paint jobs available for this vehicle that completely transform it. One can change everything from the tires to the hood in this car, making it worth purchasing.

5) It's available in both the offline and online game modes

There are not many vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 that make it to the online multiplayer as well. Fortunately, the Pegassi Zentorno is one vehicle players can find and ride in both game modes. It is great because players can get a feel of the car from the campaign and then purchase it in online mode.

One can find this car in the Los Santos Customs in Burton, LSIA (Los Santos International Airport), and La Mesa in the campaign. It can also be purchased in online multiplayer, making it one of a kind that players can find in the GTA Online.

So, these were some reasons why everyone should own the Pegassi Zentorno in the game. Hopefully, Rockstar Games adds this vehicle to Grand Theft Auto 6, allowing it to flourish even more in the next installment.

