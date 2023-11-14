5 fastest supercars in GTA Online (November 2023)

GTA Online has a big roster of vehicles that drive on literally all terrains. While the off-road vehicles are great for tackling the rough terrain, supercars can easily zoom past everyone in Los Santos. Since the online multiplayer has more than 50 such cars, it can get tricky to pick the best one out of the lot. Choosing a fast car also ensures you stay at the top of the leaderboard in every race.

This article lists five of the fastest supercars you can purchase in GTA Online to stay ahead of everyone else.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Top five fastest supercars in GTA Online

5) Overflod Entity MT

Overflod Entity MT is a supercar that first appeared in GTA Online with the Los Santos Drug Wars update in 2022. Based on the real-life 2021 Koenigsegg Jesko, this vehicle can reach 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) quite easily.

This can then further be boosted to 150.50 mph (242.21 km/h) with the HSW Performance Mod, making the vehicle extremely quick.

However, you will need to spend a whopping $2,355,000 to purchase this car in the game. Beginners running short on cash can use the GTA Online money glitches to earn money fast.

4) Principe Deveste Eight

This Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai-inspired supercar first appeared in GTA Online in 2019 with the Arena War update. It boasts a top speed of 131.75 mph (212.03 km/h). On top of that, the HSW Performance Mod upgrades allow it to go even faster and reach 151.75 mph (244.22 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in the game.

You will need to spend $1,795,000 in the game to own this car and race against others in the multiplayer lobbies.

3) Pfister 811

The Pfister 811 is a hybrid-electric supercar that was featured in the online multiplayer in 2016 with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It can reach a top speed of 132.50 mph (213.24 km/h).

Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life hypercars Porsche 918 and Koenigsegg Regera for this car's design.

While Pfister 811 can no longer be purchased normally in the game, you can either wait for the GTA Online weekly update or other such events where Rockstar features this car quite often and can be purchased for $1,135,000.

2) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a weaponized vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online that appeared with the After Hours update back in 2018. Capable of reaching a top speed of 137.00 mph (220.48 km/h) with relative ease, it fulfills the definition of a supercar.

The special rocket booster also allows the vehicle to accelerate quickly, giving you an upper hand over other vehicles in the game. Also, you can shoot Homing Missiles out of the vehicle to defend themselves against griefers.

It also comes with a hefty price tag of $4,000,000, making it one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA Online. The design of Declasse Scramjet is mostly inspired by Speed Racer (a popular anime from the 1960s) and Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale.

1) Grotti Vigilante

Fans of the Batmobile will easily recognize Grotti Vigilante, which entered the game with the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. This weaponized supercar can go as fast as 147.00 mph (236.57 km/h) without a hitch while maintaining full control over the vehicle while also shooting homing missiles.

However, you will need to spend $3,750,000 to add this car to your garage. They can also wait for the weekly update or special events, where this vehicle can sometimes be purchased at a discounted price.

