5 most expensive cars in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online features a never-ending catalog of cars that are grouped into various categories like sports, super, sedan, off-road, and more. You are free to purchase any ride you want, but their price acts as a major hurdle since most of the high-performing cars cost millions of dollars in the game. Although there are plenty of affordable ones, getting the best cars often requires a hefty investment.

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games changed the prices of several in-game vehicles, making some much more difficult to obtain. This article will look at five of the most expensive cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Pegassi Toreador and 4 of the most expensive cars in GTA Online in 2023

1) Imponte Deluxo

The Imponte Deluxo is Rockstar Games' recreation of the DeLorean DMC-12 featured in the Hollywood classic, Back To The Future. Its doors swing open in a gull-wing formation, seating a maximum of two people inside. While its top speed of 127.25 mph is certainly impressive, the Deluxo's main attraction is its ability to fly and hover. You can even install a Machine Gun or a Homing Missile launcher in it.

That said, you will need to pay $5,750,000 to acquire the Imponte Deluxo from Warstock Cache and Carry. However, if you complete the Doomsday Heist mission related to this vehicle, you will unlock its Trade Price of $4,312,500, which is a lot cheaper.

2) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The standard Pegassi Ignus costs just a little under three million dollars, but its weaponized variant has a Warstock Cache and Carry price tag of $4,500,000. Since it does not include a Trade Price, the only way of getting it is by paying this hefty amount.

Upon spending so much, you will get a stylish ride based on the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, with a destructive turret gun mounted on its roof. Its in-game performance is terrific, as the Weaponized Ignus accelerates really quickly and has a top speed of 124.75 mph. Interestingly, the latter can be enhanced to 146.25 mph by installing HSW upgrades, available exclusively in Grand Theft Auto 5's Next-Gen version.

3) Pegassi Toreador

While the Imponte Deluxo is the master of the skies, the Pegassi Toreador is the undisputed underwater champ. It is a submersible vehicle with a sleek design inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal. Like the Deluxo, the Toreador is also capable of shooting Hooming Missiles.

It is bulletproof from the back and has a top speed of 135.25 mph on land. To add the Pegassi Toreador to your collection, you will have to pay $4,250,000 at Warstock Cache and Carry. If Rockstar includes this car in the sequel, its GTA 6 price will likely be a similar amount.

4) Declasse Scramjet

GTA Online's Declasse Scramjet, based on the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale and Speed Racer's Mach 5, can shoot Homing Missiles. While it cannot fly like the Deluxo, it can jump several feet in the air vertically.

The Scramjet also has a Rocket Boost, which helps it accelerate really quickly. Coupled with its top speed of 137.00 mph, you can go from one place to another in no time.

It was recently available at a discount during a GTA Online weekly update, but you can currently only get it by paying its full price of $4,000,000 at Warstock Cache and Carry.

5) Coil Rocket Voltic

The Coil Rocket Voltic's standard acceleration might not be very impressive, but its Rocket Boost certainly helps make it a viable option in the game. It is especially effective with the car's top speed of 124.50 mph. The Voltic's design is a blend of the Tesla Roadster and the Lotus Elise, and it is available on Warstock Cache and Carry for $3,380,400.

However, you can get it for $2,880,000 by unlocking its Trade Price in GTA Online. Interestingly, the Rocket Voltic can also be won as a Diamond Casino Lucky Wheel Mystery Prize.

