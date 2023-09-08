5 reasons why GTA 6 will be successful despite its rumored $150 price

Some unfounded rumors of GTA 6 costing $150 have appeared over the Internet and sparked discussion on social media, but even if they were true, the title would still likely be very successful. For one thing, the estimated cost could potentially just be for a special edition version and not the standard retail game. Not to mention, the Grand Theft Auto series is extremely popular worldwide, and many players have been starved for a new single-player game in the franchise for a decade.

The $150 price rumor is based on noncredible leaks and could be fake. Nonetheless, this article will cover five reasons why GTA 6 will be successful regardless of its cost based on the current information available.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why GTA 6 will be successful, with or without the rumored $150 price tag

1) Hype all over the Internet

Anybody who has been on social media platforms like Twitter should know that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. For example, Rockstar Games tweeted about the game's development on February 4, 2022, and it ended up being their most-liked tweet in history. It even ended up as the most popular video game tweet ever.

The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, with Grand Theft Auto V selling over 185 million copies worldwide. Keep in mind that Grand Theft Auto V was a 2013 game, and there have been no new single-player Grand Theft Auto games since then, except for the disastrous GTA Trilogy remaster. It shouldn't be surprising that many gamers want to play a new game in the series, even if it costs $150.

2) Promising leaks

Although the GTA 6 video leaks show an unfinished product, the potential for a genuinely great game is there. The graphics in some clips look surprisingly good, considering beta tests almost always look far worse than the final product. Similarly, the gameplay shown in the leaked footage had some cool features, such as:

Picking up bodies in a fireman's carry

Low crouching

Several new weapons, like a Speargun

A return to Vice City is also interesting and has been requested for many years since the location hasn't been featured in a non-remaster since Vice City Stories. It is important to remember that the video leaks are old, and there is bound to be much more content than what has been shown to the public thus far.

3) Potential to be a masterpiece

This franchise is full of legendary titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every mainline title Rockstar Games made was critically acclaimed when it first debuted. For example, Grand Theft Auto III has a critic score of 98/100 on Metacritic for the original PS2 version. As far as recent titles go, Grand Theft Auto V had an average critic score of 97/100 on the PS4.

Ports tend to do worse, but even then, the important thing is that the debut is amazing. GTA 6 has been in development for way more time than the average Grand Theft Auto title. Even if players are worried about quality based on the average GTA Online weekly update, it is worth noting that Rockstar Games hasn't disappointed before when it comes to mainline single-player games, and a masterpiece could be worth $150 to some players.

4) Rumored budget

The rumors of a $150 price are farfetched and likely fake, but the estimated budget of $2 billion came from the hacker who leaked GTA 6. If the videos were legit, then the rumors about the insanely high cost of making this game have a decent chance of being real. New rumors suggest that the game does have a billion-dollar budget that ensures a $150 price tag, but there isn't any concrete evidence for that.

If this monstrously high budget is true, then the next Grand Theft Auto game could easily become one of the best video games of all time. For some people, that's well worth paying $150.

5) Not much competition

The GTA series is at the top of their genre for a reason (Image via Rockstar Games)

The great thing about the Grand Theft Auto series is that there really isn't much competition for a 3D open-world sandbox game about a life of crime like the ones found in this franchise. Saints Row was fun back in the day, but the recent title was divisive, and the studio behind it shut down on September 3, 2023.

No other notable series can scratch the Grand Theft Auto itch right now. Some similar gameplay aspects can be found in other titles, yet the full package isn't comparable. If GTA 6's leaked videos and rumored budget are any indication, the game won't have any competitors.

Many gamers continue to spend hundreds of hours on the previous Grand Theft Auto titles. Even if GTA 6 costs $150, players can still easily get their money's worth if the game delivers on its potential.

