Rockstar finally gives GTA Online Acid Lab a huge boost this week (September 7 to September 13)

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update today, handing massive bonuses to all Acid Lab owners. Throughout September 13, 2023, players can earn double the amount of cash and RP on completing Acid Lab Sell Missions. This immediately makes the business the best thing to own for the next seven days.

Those who don’t own an Acid Lab in GTA Online can now get it at a staggering 40% discount.

Acid Lab is once again profitable in GTA Online this week (September 7 to September 13)

After the new GTA Online weekly update, Acid Lab owners can enjoy more money than usual throughout the week. By completing Sell Missions for the business, one can earn around $500,000 via a fully-stocked Acid Lab.

As soon as players get 10% Acid produced from the business, they can initiate Sell Acid missions and earn a profit from doing so. These jobs involve delivering and dropping packages across Blaine County or Los Santos. The complimentary delivery bike, Maibatsu Manchez Scout C, is given for completing the task in 20 minutes.

There are three different types of Acid Lab Sell Missions available in 2023, all eligible for the double money rewards:

1) Acid Product: Paperboy

In this type of Sell Mission, players have to deliver the Acid to 10 different drop-off locations by throwing the packages wrapped in newspapers in small containers or boxes. They may encounter some hippies in one of the areas who will pursue and attack them.

2) Acid Product: Police Sting

This type of Sell Mission requires players to drop off the Acid at a single location, which will always be a Washington car marked on top of a parking garage in Los Santos. As soon as players reach the area and are about to complete the objective, cops will ambush them and they will need to evade the wanted level to deliver the product at an alternate location.

3) Acid Product: Stash

In the final type of Sell Mission, GTA Online players need to deliver the Acid to five different drop-off locations. At each drop-off, they must conceal the products in one of three potential locations. They may also encounter undercover police surveillance while undergoing this mission.

Acid Lab owners can also win a brand new Grotti Stinger GT as the GTA Online podium car of the week.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online? Yes No 2 votes